Doesn’t everyone want holiday movies in December? If you said yes, you’re out of luck, because this week’s flicks are more on the gory-ish side — movies that’ll blow your mind and also make you question how nice your neighbor really is. Here comes Showtime.

: “What do you want?”

Pierce Brosnan (as Charlie Swift): “You. Not Breathing.”

: “And how are you going to do that?”

Pierce Brosnan (as Charlie Swift): “I’m doing it.”

Pierce Brosnan is “Fast Charlie,” an assassin who killed a thug and lost his head. In order to collect his mullah, the body needs a face … so the hunt is on. Heads up!

: “This cello is a true find. For those who hear it, weep.”

“The Cello” is a Saudi horror flick. How could a musical instrument be scary, you ask? Well, because it’s cursed, and can wreak havoc when played.

“To resist evil. To defend your family, even unto bloodshed.”

Set in 400 A.D., “The Oath” is about a fugitive trying to save his fallen nation while being hunted by a meanie king.

That’s because he falls in love with the tyrant’s mistress. See? Love triangles existed back then.

Thomasin McKenzie (as Eileen Dunlop): “Can you imagine me with a gun?”

Anne Hathaway (as Rebecca): “That’s very good, Eileen.”

Oh, young Eileen. Point a gun at Anne Hathaway, and she’ll mess with your head.

In the thriller “Eileen,” a secretary befriends the sexy new prison psychologist, played by Hathaway. But she has mental issues of her own, and things become twisted real quick.

Yonas Kibreab (as Damian Wayne, voice): “Dad, I’m ready to be a superhero like you. Woo-hoo!”

Batman is a dad! In the animated flick “Merry Little Batman,” the Caped Crusader had to leave his baby boy to save Gotham — again.

While home alone, Damian Wayne finds out there’s a sinister plot to steal Christmas, so he turns into Little Batman.

: “I don’t want to panic over nothing.”

: “I don’t think this is nothing.”

Julia Roberts takes her family on vacay, and the world falls apart — literally!

Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind” is an apocalyptic thriller that follows two families trying to survive together — or so they thought.

: “Whoever’s pulling the strings, wants us to finish it.”

: “We’re going to be OK, right?”

: “Yeah.”

