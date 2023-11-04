Trick or treat! OK, so Halloween is over, but don’t be bummed. This week’s Showtime is full of treats, and that’s no trick.

Ari Cohen (as Paul Beaulieu): “What is the intent here, Mr. Presley? You’ve got women throwing themselves at you. Why my daughter?”

Jacob Elordi (as Elvis Presley): “Well, sir, I happen to be very fond of your daughter.”

They’re all shook up! Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s love story is front and center in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla.”

The film, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, is based on the real Priscilla’s memoir, “Elvis and Me,” and it explores the famous couple’s relationship, from their first meeting and marriage to their eventual divorce. We finally see their story from Priscilla’s point of view.

Bella Thorne (as Ziva): “This crisis has a name: Divinity.”

Sci-fi meets horror in “Divinity.” The movie revolves around a serum for immortality and the man who controls it.

Problem is, the drug affects fertility, and that’s bad news for the planet. The movie stars Bella Thorne and Stephen Dorff.

Daisy Ridley (as Helena Pelletier: “What are you doing in my house?”

Garrett Hedlund (as Stephen Pelletier): What’s going on?”

Yanna McIntosh (as Agent Lorna Illing: “Your father, Jacob Holbrook. When was the last time you spoke to him?”

Daisy Ridley (as Helena Pelletier): “When I was 10 years old.”

The past comes back to haunt Daisy Ridley in the psychological thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” She plays a young woman who spent her childhood in captivity.

When her estranged, kidnapper father breaks out of prison, she’s gotta use everything she knows to outmaneuver the man who taught her how to survive in the wilderness.

Julia Michael (as Cinnameg, voice): “We’ve gotta launch Santa’s sleigh before that storm hits.”

Character in “Glisten and the Merry Mission”: “I don’t suppose you know where to find another reindeer.”

Tinity Bliss (as Marzipan, voice): “Glisten.”

‘Tis the season! And sometimes, that means chaos.

Christmas is in trouble in the new animated film “Glisten and the Merry Mission,” and it’s up to one little elf to find the magic and save the day.

Airport employee on intercom: “Attention, Boston and Austin passengers. Those flights have been delayed until further notice.”

Meg Ryan (as Willa): “Just those two flights?”

David Duchovny (as Bill): “Just us.”

Airport employee on intercom: “Yes.”

Meg Ryan (as Willa): “That’s…”

Meg Ryan (as Willa) and David Duchovny (as Bill): “Unbelievable.”

What happens at the airport, ends up on the big screen, especially when Meg Ryan and David Duchovny are involved.

In “What Happens Later,” the two stars play exes who get stranded at an airport together after meeting again for the first time in years. Will sparks start flying?

Meg Ryan (as Willa): “If we could see our memories in advance, would we do anything different?”

David Duchovny (as Bill): “Please don’t ruin this.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.