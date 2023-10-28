“A series of moving pictures with sound and sensory stimulants” is the definition of the word “film.” Way to use the internet! Well, this week’s Showtime is packed with a variety of “sensory stimulants,” movies that will have you cracking up or give you nightmares. Either/or, get your senses ready, because here they are.

Josh Hutcherson (as Mike Schmidt): “Ghost children, possessing giant robots? Tell me how to stop them.”

Elizabeth Lail (as Vanessa): “You don’t.”

A new security guard played by Josh Hutcherson is trying to survive “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Day one working at this run-down pizza joint, he encounters some not-so-friendly animatronics.

This video game turned horror flick will keep you guessing why these characters are on a torture bender.

Gil Perez-Abraham (as Jose): “This festival is a pressure cooker.”

Leah Lewis (as Lizzy): “Can you guys just get it together for five minutes?”

Ariel Winter (as Kai): “Why don’t we try some pranayama breaths, OK?”

A food festival is stressful enough without your three best friends adding to the drama. “Tripped Up” is a comedy about a young female chef trying to make a name for herself, so she decided to be a part of the classy Saucy Food Festival. On the way there, all four besties face some much needed cray-z adventures.

Paul Giamatti (as Paul Hunham): “Hello, Mary.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (as Mary Lamb): “I heard you got stuck with babysitting duties this year. How’d you manage that?”

Michael Provost (as Jason Smith): “You know he used to be student, right?”

Dominic Sessa (as Angus Tully): “Yeah, that’s why he knows how to inflict maximum pain on us.”

Paul Giamatti is a cranky teacher in the comedy-drama “The Holdovers.”

Wth a resting Grinch face, he’s forced to look after some preppy students who have nowhere to go for the holidays, but then he forms a bond with a smarty pants troublemaker and the school’s head cook. Christmas is a special time of year, after all.

Alison Brie (as Claire Wellington): “I’m with a president of a country in a middle of a coup. This is a scoop of a lifetime.”

John Cena (as Mason Pettits): “You gotta be alive to have a scoop of a lifetime.”

A journalist and an ex-special forces security operative played by John Cena are fighting for their lives in “Freelance.” It’s an action comedy about an interview with a dictator during an enemy takeover.

Through explosions and gunfights, it’s Cena’s job to get them out of the jungles of Paledonia alive. Hope his contract includes life insurance.

Alison Brie (as Claire Wellington): “Oh, my God!”

Juan Pablo Raba (as President Juan Venegas): “Oh, color me impressed Mr. Pettits. Not petite at all. Woo!”

