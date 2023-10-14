The week may be over, but the weekend is just beginning, and if you want to spend it watching movies, we may know a few. We’ve got horror, we’ve got drama and a concert film — bet you’ve heard of that one — and it’s all in this week’s Showtime.

Mamoudou Athie (as Hal Dockins): “Mr. Gary hasn’t lost a case in over 12 years.”

Tommy Lee Jones (as Jeremiah O’Keefe): “Are you suggesting I hire this guy as one of my lawyers?”

Jamie Foxx (as Willie Gary): “Y’all come on in.”

Tommy Lee Jones (as Jeremiah O’Keefe): “Pleasure to meet you, Mr. Gary. Let me introduce you to Mike Allred.”

Jamie Foxx (as Willie Gary): “How do you feel about working with Black folk?”

In “The Burial,” Jamie Foxx plays a charming lawyer hired to help a funeral home owner save his family business.

But the courtroom drama quickly evolves into a deep exploration of race, inequality and corruption in the “death care” industry.

Lil Rel Howery: “I got a wife, and she’s pregnant. Please let me go.”

Voice on intercom: “At Mallard, your work consists of pushing a mill.”

Cruel and unusual punishment is the theme of the Hulu original movie “The Mill.”

Lil Rel stars as a businessman who mysteriously wakes up in an open-air prison cell with only an old grist mill. Forced to push the mill day in and day out, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child.

Millie Bobby Brown (as Princess Elodie): “As Princess Elodie, I am no longer content to simply wait in my ivory tower.”

Millie Bobby Brown is a damsel, but she’s not in distress, in the new Netflix film “Damsel.”

After being tricked into marrying a prince and thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, the young woman must rely solely on her wits and will to survive.

Taylor Swift: “Welcome to The Eras Tour! This has been the most extraordinary experience of my entire life.”

And, if you thought you’d seen enough of Taylor Swift, you haven’t seen anything yet. The pop star has brought her Eras Tour to theaters.

In the concert film, fans will get to see Taylor Swift perform her hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.

Taylor Swift: “People come up to me and they be like, ‘You’re gonna just, like, do a show with like all the albums in it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah. It’s going to be called The Eras Tour.’ See you there.”

