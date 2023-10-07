Trick or treat! It may not be Halloween yet, but you’re in luck, because we’ve got the best treat for you: this week’s Showtime.

Ellen Burstyn (as Chris MacNeil): “Exorcism is a ritual. Every culture, every religion, they all use different methods. It’s gonna take all of them.”

Spooky season is off to a bang … or should I say fright?

Ellen Burstyn returns to the “Exorcist” franchise in “The Exorcist: Believer,” and this time around, she’s coming to the rescue of two demonically possessed girls.

Robert Patrick (as Dwayne): “What the hell are you doing?”

Siobhan Fallon Hogan (as Val): “Going to work just like you.”

Robert Patrick (as Dwayne): “This ain’t a nightclub.”

Siobhan Fallon Hogan (as Val): “Really? I couldn’t help but notice.”

Robert Patrick (as Dwayne): “Good God.”

It’s a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it. In “Shelter in Solitude,” a washed-up country singer becomes a prison guard and forms an unlikely friendship with a death row inmate.

Problem is, he’s set to be executed in just 10 days.

Willa Fitzgerald (as Maben): “I shot him until he wasn’t moving no more.”

Mel Gibson (as Mitchell): “I know a place you can go. Somewhere safe.”

Garrett Hedlund (as Russell): “If I’m gonna trust you, you’re gonna have to trust me.”

Desperate times call for desperate measures in “Desperation Road.”

Mel Gibson co-stars in the action-thriller about a mom on the run with her young daughter, and in this small town, justice and the law are two very different things.

Abigail Breslin (as Trish Weir): “I’m testifying.”

Mireille Enos (as Zeola Weir) : “Are you sure about this? I don’t want to see you become damaged goods.”

Abigail Breslin (as Trish Weir): “It’s not just for me.”

Abigail Breslin wants justice in the biographical crime drama “Miranda’s Victim.”

The film is based on the true story of a woman who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the 1960s … and the landmark “Miranda rights” case that changed the justice system forever.

Kiernan Shipka (as Jamie Hughes): “I’d like to report a crime that hasn’t happened yet. Have you seen the movie ‘Back to the Future’? Basically, I’m living that movie right now, which is how I know there’s gonna be a murder tonight.”

Crime meets time travel in the horror comedy “Totally Killer.”

A teen ends up in the ’80s after coming face-to-face with the psycho who murdered her mom’s friends years ago, so she teams up with the teenage version of her mother to take down the killer once and for all … and hopefully return to her own timeline, of course.

Kiernan Shipka (as Jamie Hughes): “I need to stop all this horror before it happens.”

