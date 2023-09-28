Rainy days make you want to stay inside and cuddle up watching a good movie, but skip rewatching the same old flicks and check out something new. In this week’s Showtime, there’s action, horror and tons of comedy that’ll have you forgetting about the Sunday scaries.

U.S. general: “The artificial intelligence created to protect us detonated a nuclear warhead in Los Angeles. This is a fight for our very existence.”

Artificial intelligence grows a mind of its own in “The Creator.”

John David Washington stars as an ex-CIA operative, hunting down the person responsible for creating AI. His mission is to destroy the machine’s secret weapon.

But when he realizes the secret weapon is a robot in the form of a little kid, he rethinks his mission.

Uma Thurman (as Patrice): “When you make art from a truthful place, people find out something about you.”

Art meets murder in “The Kill Room.”

Samuel L. Jackson turns his hit man into an artist for a money laundering scheme, with Uma Thurman’s art gallery as a front for their crimes.

Things get a little crazy when the talented artist’s work gets too popular, and people want to know all about him.

Josh Hutcherson (as Franklin Fox): “You ever had something so crazy happen to you that you can barely believe that it happened?”

If you could go back in time, would you do it? That’s what Josh Hutcherson’s character is asking in “57 Seconds.”

When his character gets his hands on a time traveling ring, he sets out to get revenge on the man who killed his sister. He soon realizes that undoing one problem makes three more in its place.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jack): “So you want to learn to play guitar? This is a lesson you can take to your grave.”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “What’s your problem?”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jack): “I didn’t know I had a problem.”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “You teach the guitar online, love.”

In “Flora and Son,” Eve Hewson plays Flora, a mom desparately trying to bond with her son.

She starts taking up guitar lessons from Jack, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and she soon realizes she’s learning more about herself than what she wants.

Narrator: “When our world is threatened, one team is ready to launch.”

Luxton Handspiker (as Rubble, voice): “Did he say lunch?”

Narrator: “No, launch.”

Luxton Handspiker (as Rubble, voice): “Awww. “

In “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” the team gets a chance encounter with some magic crystals that give them new super powers.

But with their new powers comes a couple of bad guys up to no good, so it’s up to the PAW Patrol to make sure their powers stay in the right paws.

Tobin Bell (as John Kramer/Jigsaw): “Hello, everyone. It’s time to play a game.”

Serial killer John Kramer is back for some good old-fashioned revenge in “Saw X.”

John travels to Mexico looking for a cure for his cancer, but when he realizes he’s been scammed, he’s ready to show the con artists what real pain is.

The film sees Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith return as Jigsaw and Amanda Young, respectively.

Tobin Bell (as John Kramer/Jigsaw): “This is not retribution. It’s a re-awakening.”

