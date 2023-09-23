Need a little action this weekend? There are a lot of action-packed films coming out this weekend that’ll have you glued to your seats. It’s either that, or you sat on something.

Jason Statham (as Lee Christmas): “Hey, why are you here?”

Sylvester Stallone (as Barney Ross): “I got this situation where I need your help.”

Jason Statham (as Lee Christmas): “I need better friends.”

The crew from “The Expendables” are out to stop World War III by stopping a mysterious enemy in “Expend4bles.”

Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone star as Lee Christmas and Barney Ross. Also joining the operative team: Megan Fox, 50 Cent and Andy Garcia. Now that’s what I call an A-list lineup.

Roberta Colindrez (as Sabrina): “You ever thought about being an exótico?”

Gael García Bernal (as Saúl Armendáriz/Cassandro): “They don’t let exóticos win. I want to flip it.”

Drag performing and wrestling join forces in “Cassandro,” based on the true story of wrestler Saúl Armendáriz.

When his amateur wrestling career doesn’t bring in a big audience, Saúl is inspired to perform as an exótico, a drag queen wrestler.

The film stars Mexican actor Gael García Bernal and rapper Bad Bunny.

This home invasion is out of this world … literally! Kaitlyn Dever stars as Brynn in “No One Will Save You.”

Kaitlyn plays a woman enjoying some alone time, when she suddenly faces an intruder. It soon becomes clear this intruder wants more than just her money or jewels. Dun-dun-duuuuuun!

Shailene Woodley (as Caroline Gill): “How much did we make today?”

Paul Dano (as Keith Gill): “Five million.”

Olivia Thirlby (as Yaara Plotkin): “How much did we lose today?”

Seth Rogen (as Gabe Plotkin): “A billion.”

Shailene Woodley (as Caroline Gill): “And yesterday?”

Paul Dano (as Keith Gill): “Four million.”

Olivia Thirlby (as Yaara Plotkin): “And yesterday?”

Seth Rogen (as Gabe Plotkin): “A billion.”

It’s a story so insane you won’t believe it’s real … but it is! “Dumb Money” was inspired by the true tales of a ragtag team of small investors who managed to make millions off of the fall of GameStop.

The movie stars Shailene Woodley, Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, America Ferrera and Seth Rogen.

Salvatore Rendino (as Ken’s L:awyer): “We need to talk about the GameStop situation.”

Seth Rogen (as Gabe Plotkin): “Retail traders…”

Nick Offerman (as Ken Griffin): “Always lose.”

Character in “Dumb Money”: “You’ve been served.”

America Ferrera (as Jenny): “Wall Street cheated. Surprise, surprise.”

Shailene Woodley (as Caroline Gill): “You need to testify before Congress. The game has changed.”

