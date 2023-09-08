September brings a lot of fall fun .. except here in Miami, it just brings more heat and rain. But we can still enjoy a good scary movie or something a little more on the fun side at the movie theaters. This week’s Showtime has rounded up the spookiest and funniest films to watch this weekend.

Elena Kampouris (as Paris): “There’s no other bedrooms!”

Andrea Martin (as Aunt Voula): “Family sleepover! This is one reunion we’ll never forget.”

The Portokalos family is off to Greece in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” for a family reunion.

It’s also a chance for Nia Vardalos to learn more about her dead father’s childhood, but finding his old pals is easier said than done.

Reese Gonzales (as Dante): “Dear Ari, I miss El Paso. I think about it all the time. And I think about you.”

Becoming friends was easy for Aristotle, aka Ari, and Dante, but figuring out if they have feelings for each other isn’t. “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” follows the teens as they figure it out and learn some old family secrets.

Set in the ’80s, the film stars Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales as Ari and Dante, along with Eva Longoria.

Odessa A’zion (as Corinne): “Jane, cut the cake!”

Character in “Sitting in Bars with Cake”: “I love this cake, I love this girl!”

Revelers at bar: “Cake! Cake! Cake!”

Odessa A’zion (as Corinne): “She’s shocked more men tonight than in the past 23 years combined.”

Let them eat cake. Odessa A’zion and Yara Shahidi star as BFFs Corinne and Jane in “Sitting in Bars with Cake.” In order to meet new people, they try something a little unconventional: they bring a cake to bars to start a conversation.

But when Corinne is diagnosed with a life-altering disease, the friends decide to make the best of their 20s and remember the good times. The movie is based on a true story.

Girl 1: “What did she do?”

Girl 2: “She’s still in there.”

Forget “Sister Act.” This nun is out for blood in “The Nun II.”

The story picks up with Sister Irene, played by Taissa Farmiga, trying to get rid of the demon Valak, who takes on the form of a nun, for a second time.

