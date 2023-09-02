Some people like to move it, move it, but personally? I’d rather movie, movie … and if you like to movie, movie, too, you’re in luck. This week’s Showtime is packed with new films to enjoy over the holiday weekend.

Eugenio Mastrandrea (as Gio Bonucci): “You should stay out of other people’s business.”

Denzel Washington (as Robert McCall): “Whatever it is you and your friends do, do it somewhere else.”

Eugenio Mastrandrea (as Gio Bonucci): “You warning me?”

Denzel Washington (as Robert McCall): “I’m preparing you.”

Some people just never learn. Don’t mess with Denzel Washington.

The actor is back as Robert McCall in “The Equalizer 3,” which is the final installment of the trilogy. This time, he’s teaming up with Dakota Fanning as he takes on the Mafia.

Hilary Swank (as Marissa Bennings): “Someone killed my son. I need to know.”

Jack Reynor (as Toby): “We got a lead, but I don’t think that’s what you should be thinking about right now, Mom.”

Hilary Swank is a woman on a mission in “The Good Mother.” She plays a grieving mom investigating the mysterious death of her son.

The only way to get some answers is to form an alliance with his pregnant girlfriend and explore the world of drugs and corruption.

Minnie Driver (as Anne): “A family living in a farmhouse claims a talking mongoose lives in their barn. Creature’s name is Gef.”

Christopher Lloyd (as Dr. Harry Price): “What do you think about that?”

Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd are going on a weird adventure in the British comedy “Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose.” Try saying that five times fast!

The film follows a paranormal doctor who’s trying to figure out if a family who claims to have a talking animal is nuts or telling the truth.

Frank Grillo (as Jorg Drakos): “I want you to know that this isn’t your typical contract. It’s more like a competition to kill me, King of Killers.”

Locked and loaded! In “King of Killers,” a group of international hit men are hired to take out the most dangerous killer in the world.

But they quickly discover they’re actually being hunted by him. Talk about a plot twist!

Rachel Sennott (as PJ): “We teach a bunch of girls how to defend themselves. They are grateful to us. Adrenaline is flowing. Next thing you know, Isabel and Britney are kissing us on the mouth!”

Bottoms up! In the new comedy “Bottoms,” two unpopular girls set up a female fight club at their high school in order to get closer to their crushes.

But things don’t exactly go as plan. Who could have predicted that?!

