National Cinema Day is this Sunday, and if you’ve been wanting to see some flicks on the cheap, now is your chance.

From action-packed comedies to historical biopics and everything in between, here’s what’s coming to the big screen in this week’s Showtime.

David Harbour (as Jack Salter): “If you miss a line in the game, you reset. You miss a line on the track, you could die.”

It’s not pretend anymore. In “Gran Turismo,” online racers get recruited to be real race car drivers for the Le Mans race.

Turns out, it’s easier to drive on a computer than in real life. Archie Madekwe and David Harbour star in the action movie based on a true story.

Daniel Ben Zenou (as Avner Shalev): “The Egyptians have fired a cruise missile at Tel Aviv.”

Helen Mirren (as Golda Meir): “Well, I’m not going to get under the table, but don’t let me stop you.”

Set in the 1970s, “Golda” sees Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir during the Yom Kippur War.

When her country receives word of an attack by foreign militant groups, it’s up to Golda to mobilize Israel’s army or wait until the country is attacked.

Meredith Hagner (as Kyla): “How the hell did you get us here?

Yvonne Orji (as Emily): “You didn’t tell them?”

Lil Rel Howery (as Marcus): “They’re going to be long gone by the time I get into my work thing.”

These four crazy friends are back together again for “Vacation Friends 2,” starring John Cena and Yvonne Orji.

For this trip, the friendly quartet all head to a relaxing tropical vacation, but things take a crazy turn when a few unexpected guests want to tag along in all the fun.

Sunny Sandler (as Stacey Friedman): “My bat mitzvah determines the rest of my life. If I have a kick-ass party, doors will open.”

Friend drama, boys and a massive party that dictates your whole social life are at the center of “You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.”

In the movie, Adam Sandler’s real daughter, Sunny, stars as Stacy, who gets the shock of her life when her BFF kisses her crush, and she now has to plan her bat mitzvah alone.

Unknown caller: “Hello, Matt.”

Liam Neeson (as Matt Turner): “Sorry, who is this?”

Unknown caller: “There is a bomb under your seat. If you…”

[Matt hangs up. Car across the street explodes.]

Unknown caller: “Do I have your attention?”

Financier Matt Turner, played by Liam Neeson, is just trying to get his kids to school, when someone decides to threaten him and his family.

Bad idea for this bad guy, because Liam’s character won’t go down without a fight.

Liam Neeson (as Matt Turner): “What’s it gonna be?”

Unknown caller: “Drive.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.