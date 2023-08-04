Popcorn, chocolates, my favorite gummy candy. They all have one thing in common. Yeah, I wish I was eating them right now. They’re all also classic movie theater snacks that are perfect to munch on … especially during this week’s Showtime.

Ayo Edebiri (as April O’Neil, voice): “This is insane. Turtle, mutant, karate teens. I want to know everything about you.”

Micah Abbey (as Donatello, voice): “Our dad is definitely not a giant rat.”

Cowabunga, dudes! Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael return to the big screen in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

The crime-fighting turtles just wanna be normal teens, but when an army of mutants threatens their city, they have no choice but to spring into action.

Ser’Darius Blain (as Groom): “Where are you?”

Natalie Burn (as Bride): “I can’t go through with it. I’m sorry, I thought I could.”

Ser’Darius Blain (as Groom): “Come on now, I love you.”

Natalie Burn (as Bride): “I love you, too, but I want out.”

Talk about cold feet! In “Til Death Do Us Part,” a runaway bride is fighting for her life against her vengeful fiancé and his groomsmen … and let’s just say, she can definitely hold her own.

Shiloh Fernandez (as Shelby Conners): “Hey, Sheriff.”

John Travolta (as Bodie Davis): “Shelby. Don’t believe I know you.”

John Travolta is upholding the law in the new action thriller “Mob Land.”

The actor plays a sheriff trying to keep the peace in a small town, but things hit the fan when a desperate man gets involved in a crime that draws the attention of the Mafia.

Jon Hamm (as Orson): “I found a secret room, and when I work in there, I’m able to do anything.”

Sarh Gadon (as Alyssa): “A secret room?”

Jon Hamm (as Orson): “It’s just that most people aren’t able to see it.”

Jon Hamm just needs some space. The actor plays a man just trying to fit in at his new corporate job in “Corner Office.”

But everything changes for him when he uncovers a mysterious room. Oooh, ahhhhh!

Walton Goggins (as Joe): “There it is, that’s ‘Dreamin’ Wild.'”

Chris Messina (as Matt Sullivan): “That’s you guys?”

Walton Goggins (as Joe): “Yeah, that’s us.”

Chris Messina (as Matt Sullivan): “This album is unbelievable, truly. It really just blew my mind.”

The Emerson brothers are living the dream in the new biopic “Dreamin’ Wild.” The film follows the siblings as they deal with newfound success, after their self-released debut album is rediscovered almost 30 years later. Guess some things really are worth the wait.

Character in “The Meg 2: The Trench”: “That’s the biggest Meg I’ve ever seen.”

Jason Statham (as Jonas Taylor): “Biggest Meg anyone’s ever seen.”

Character in “The Meg 2: The Trench”: “That’s the apex predator.”

Talk about taking a bite outta the big screen! Jason Statham is back for more fin — I mean fun — in “Meg 2: The Trench.”

And this time, he’s leading a research team fighting for their lives against prehistoric sharks out for blood.

Jing Wu (as Jiuming Zhang): “What happened last time?”

Jason Statham (as Jonas Taylor): “You don’t wanna know.”

