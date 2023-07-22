This is a big weekend for moviegoers. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” will be fighting it out at the box office, but “Barbenheimer” has company. We’ll give you all the celluloid lowdown in this week’s Showtime.

Ryan Gosling (as Ken): “I thought I might stay over tonight.”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “Why?”

Ryan Gosling (as Ken): “‘Cause we’re girlfriend and boyfriend.”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “To do what?”

Ryan Gosling (as Ken): “I’m actually not sure.”

America’s favorite doll has finally made it to the big screen.

Margot Robbie is Barbie, Ryan Gosling is Ken, and it’s time for your inner child to stand up and shout, “It’s about time!”

Margot Robbie: “Barbie goes on a journey in this movie, and Ken goes on a journey, too, and I think they’re both on a similar journey in that they are stepping outside of the box, and they’re removing those labels, those tags.”

Stephen Curry: “I was overwhelmed by everything. How would I respond? Let the work begin.”

Can you believe that, at one time, Stephen Curry was “Underrated?”

This documentary of the four-time NBA champ reveals his long road to the top of the sports world.

Stephen Curry: “When you get into the fine details of each step of the way, um, it’s pretty shocking how much went into making me the person and the athlete that I am today.”

Jamie Foxx (as Slick Charles): “Excuse me, kind sir, but if you could point me to the elevator that leads down to the freaky laboratory, I’ll be out your atmosphere.”

Jamie Foxx is back in “They Cloned Tyrone.”

Who’s “they?” Would it surprise you that the government might be involved?

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “Our work here will ensure peace mankind has never seen.”

Benny Safdie (as Edward Teller): “Until somebody builds a bigger bomb.”

“Oppenheimer” tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb.”

Cillian Murphy plays the physicist who headed up the effort to end World War II — and changed the world forever in the process.

Cillian Murphy: “I hope it asks a lot of questions, and I hope it kinda gets people thinking about the world we live in today.”

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “I don’t know if we can be trusted with such a weapon, but we have no choice.”

