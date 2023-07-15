They say there is nothing like a good book. I say that’s probably because you haven’t seen the movie. Fortunately for you, we have the deets on some good movies to check out in this week’s Showtime.

Vanessa Kirby (as The White Widow): “The world is changing. Truth is vanishing. War is coming.”

Saving the world never gets old. Tom Cruise is back for another dangerous mission in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

In the film, Tom must stop a dangerous weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

Niall Buggy (as Tommy Fox): “What do you want to be going to Lourdes for, anyway?”

Maggie Smith (as Lily Fox): “I always wanted to go there.”

Mark McKenna (as Dolly’s husband): “If you go out that door, don’t even bother coming back.”

Agnes O’Casey (as Dolly): “Miracles happen there. He could speak.”

Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith and Laura Linney need a miracle in “The Miracle Club,” so they head to a infamous French town where miracles occur, hoping to find a cure for the illness and trauma that surrounds them.

Jonathan Samson (as Deputy Markus Pine): “Sheriff, we got a bus full of prisoners heading our way. They got caught in the storm and need a place to hunker down till it’s safe”

Talk about cruel and unusual punishment. Prisoners and guards find themselves in a fight for survival after alligators infest a Louisiana police station during a massive hurricane in “The Flood.”

Georgina Campbell (as Claire): “Those things, they take our fears and they twist them.”

The mysterious evil forces that spooked Netflix watchers in the original “Bird Box” movie are back. “Bird Box: Barcelona” follows a father and daughter in postapocalyptic Spain on a mission to safety.

Much like the original, the pair must hide their eyes from daylight to avoid being killed.

Diego Calva (as Octavio): “Corre! Go, go, go, go, go!”

