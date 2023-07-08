If you can smell popcorn in the air, that means it’s time for Showtime. The latest new releases include a travel comedy that’ll have you laughing your butt off and a horror thriller that’s sure to scare your socks off … but keep your clothes on to see what’s new this week.

David Denman (as Joe Sullivan): “To our daughter. It’s a big deal, going back to your birth country.”

Sherry Cola (as Lolo): “We used to talk about it all the time, a grand adventure to find your birth mother.”

Ahley Park (as Audrey): “Who needs more parents when I have the two best parents in the world?”

Sherry Cola (as Lolo): “White people.”

Buckle up for a wild adventure. “Joy Ride” follows four unlikely friends and their wild journey through China, as one of them searches for her birth mother.

Sterling K. Brown (as Ray): “None of this is logical. We know that things happen that we cannot explain.”

“Biosphere” is about the last men on Earth and how they adapt and evolve to save humanity.

Tomas Spencer (as Interviewer): “But your personal life seeps into your work.”

Richard E. Grant (as J.M. Sinclair): “If you’re asking whether my son’s death has inspired my writing, the answer is no. I will not be writing about his death; I will be writing in spite of it.”

No one is quite what they seem in “The Lesson.”

In the movie, a young writer takes a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol … but the writer soon realizes the family has a lot of dark secrets.

Kurt Fuller (as Frost): “We are Homeland Security. You know, we can’t go off rescuing Honduran kids in Colombia.”

Jim Caviezel (as as Tim Ballard): “Which means she’ll disappear, for good.”

There’s a lot on the line in “Sound of Freedom.”

After rescuing a boy from child traffickers, a federal agent goes on a new mission to save the boy’s sister.

Patrick Wilson (as Josh Lambert): “We’re ready to forget the Further, once and for all.”

Here’s one for horror fans. In “Insidious: The Red Door,” a father heads east to drop his son off at school.

However, the dream college soon becomes a living nightmare when repressed demons begin to haunt both of them.

Liz Shaye (as Elise Rainier): “When you awaken the dead, the further you travel, the riskier your journey will become.”

