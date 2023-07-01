Action, adventure and maybe a little trauma bonding. No, it’s not your nightly dose of Deco Drive. It’s just a taste of what this week’s new releases have to offer. It’s Showtime, folks!

Phoebe Walller-Bridge (as Helena): “Dad told me you found something, on the train during the war. A dial that could change the course of history.”

He’s baaaaack! Harrison Ford is wearing that famous fedora one last time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

For his last wild ride, Indy is racing against time to find a legendary artifact that could cause major chaos if it falls into the wrong hands.

Mel Gibson (as Kevin Hickey): “You’re about an inch away from getting bounced out of the IAB.”

Russell Richardson (as William Learner): “It’s our job to protect the community, uphold the law.”

Nick Stahl (as Mike Thorton): “Sometimes you gotta do a small wrong for a bigger right.”

There’s a lot on the line in the gritty crime thriller “Confidential Informant.” Two narc agents are on the hunt for a cop killer, but a deadly plan leads them to even more trouble.

Brian Cox (as Max): “In the time I have left, I would like to spend it with you.”

Kate Beckinsale (as Maxine): “I’ll do it on one condition: you pay me rent.”

Talk about daddy issues. Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox are playing house in “Prisoner’s Daughter.”

Brian plays an terminally ill ex-con who’s trying to reconnect with his family. (Good luck.) It’s gonna take a lot to convince his daughter he’s a changed man.

Riz Ahmed (as Ballister Boldheart, voice): “Who are you?”

Chloë Grace Moretz (as Nimona, voice): “The name’s Nimona. Your sidekick has arrived.”

Riz Ahmed (as Ballister Boldheart, voice): “I don’t need a sidekick.”

Chloë Grace Moretz (as Nimona, voice): “Every villain needs a sidekick.”

Riz Ahmed (as Ballister Boldheart, voice): I’m not a villain!”

Dynamic duo or unlikely duo? In the animated sci-fi comedy “Nimona,” a knight who’s been framed for a crime is forced to team up with a shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence.

Problem is, he’s a monster he was sworn to destroy. Uh-oh!

Jane Fonda (as Grandmamah, voice): “The women in our family have the mighty power to turn into giant kraken.”

Lana Condor (as Ruby Gillman, voice): “What now?”

Jane Fonda (as Grandmamah, voice): “Ruby, you’re a princess!”

Princess problems meet high school stress in “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.”

Ruby, voiced by Lana Condor, discovers she comes from a line of warrior kraken queens. Now she’s gotta use her powers to save the world from evil mermaids … and that’s no fish tale.

Jane Fonda (as Grandmamah, voice): “No matter what the challenge, a kraken will always answer the call.”

Lana Condor (as Ruby Gillman, voice): “It’s time to go big!”

