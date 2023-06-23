Trying to stay sane in your insane life? That kind of sounds like a chore. The good news is, there are more entertaining ways of escaping reality, in this week’s Showtime.

Jennifer Lawrence (as Maddie Barker): “Hi. Mind if I touch your wiener?

Andrew Barth Feldman (as Percy Becker): “What?”

Jennifer Lawrence (as Maddie Barker): “Your dog.”

Jennifer Lawrence plays fun-for-hire in “No Hard Feelings.”

The parents of an awkward young dude want him to become a real man before the summer’s over, so they pay Jen to show him a real good time.

Keith Powers (as Eric): “I like something…”

Gabrielle Union (as Jenna): “A little more seasoned?”

[They kiss.]

Gina Torres (as Darci): “Jenna! I’d like to introduce you to our new videographer.”

[It’s Eric]

“Never date the boss’ son” should be in Gabrielle Union’s rule book. Unfortunately, in the rom-com “The Perfect Find,” she didn’t get the memo.

Her boss isn’t happy about the situation, so Gabby either has to let him go or live with the consequences.

Jamie Foxx (as The Ferryman): “You got a death wish? “

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (as Detective Bob Hightower): “Where’s my daughter? Where’s my daughter?!”

A former detective tries to infiltrate an evil cult to save his kidnapped daughter in “God Is a Bullet.”

Jamie Foxx stars in the film. He helps a detective with his revenge plan.

Jamie Bell (as Tommy Walsh): “Looks like we believe in the same thing: an eye for an eye.”

Letitia Wright (as Mo Washington): “We just go about it in different ways.”

Jamie Bell (as Tommy Walsh): “Let’s go about it together.”

“Surrounded” is a Civil War-time Western. It follows Letitia Wright as she tries to lay claim to a gold mine and hold a dangerous outlaw captive.

The problem is, she has to stay alive when the crook’s gang tries to free him.

Sophia Lillis (as Shelly): “That’s an alien doing jumping jacks. That’s an alien in a top hat.”

Jake Ryan (as Woodrow): “What’s out there? The meaning of life. Maybe there is one.”

This artsy film about aliens stars a bunch of celebs like Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Jason Schwartzman, and they all live in “Asteroid City.”

The movie’s about a junior stargazer convention in a retro-futuristic version of 1955.

Scarlett Johansson (as Midge Campbell): “I do a nude scene. You wanna see it?”

Jason Schwartzman (as Augie Steenbeck); “Huh? Did I say yes?”

Scarlett Johansson (as Midge Campbell): “You didn’t say anything.”

Jason Schwartzman (as Augie Steenbeck); “I meant yes. My mouth, my mouth didn’t speak.”

