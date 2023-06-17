What do superheroes, the four elements and Chris Hemsworth have in common? If you guessed that they’re all featured in this week’s new releases, you win!

Sorry, tonight’s grand prize is just a big hug. Here is tonight’s Showtime.

Ben Affleck (as Bruce Wayne/Batman): “If you were to go into the past, you’d have no idea what the consequences could be.”

Ezra Miller (as Barry Allen/The Flash: “Bruce, I could fix things.”

Ben Affleck (as Bruce Wayne/Batman): “You could also destroy everything.”

Flash forward? More like Flash back!

In DC’s latest superhero flick, “The Flash,” Ezra Miller uses his powers to change his family’s fate.

But messing with history ends up creating a world without the heroes he knows. Now he’s gotta team up with a different Batman and Supergirl to save the future.

Mamoudou Athie (as Wade Ripple, voice): “So you’ve never left Fire Town?

Leah Lewis (as Ember Lumen, voice): Sorry, buddy, elements don’t mix. Plus my dad would boil you alive.”

Mamoudou Athie (as Wade Ripple, voice): “Why does anyone get to tell you what you can do in your life?”

Now that’s what I call being in your element!

In Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental,” fire girl Ember and water boy Wade make an unexpected connection and quickly discover just how much they have in common.

Antoinette Robertson (as Lisa, reading): “‘In your predicament, the Black character is always the first to die. I will spare your lives if you sacrifice the person you deem the blackest.'”

The horror-comedy trope gets flipped on its head in “The Blackening.”

A group of friends on vacay get trapped in a cabin with a killer and his twisted game. Now they gotta rely on their street smarts and slasher movie knowledge to survive.

Shein Mompremier (as Rose): “She’ll do anything to keep you. The blackouts, the headaches. They’re only getting worse, right? “

Talk about feeling like you’re going out of your mind.

In the horror thriller “Jagged Mind,” a young woman is dealing with weird blackouts and visions.

And, in case that wasn’t scary enough, they could be connected to her mysterious new girlfriend. Yikes!

Golshifteh Farahani (as Nik Khan): “You were clinically dead nine months ago, but you survived. You fought your way back.”

He’s back! Chris Hemsworth is alive and kicking in “Extraction 2.”

This time, he’s taking on the dangerous mission of saving a ruthless gangster’s family. Good luck, buddy!

Chris Hemsworth as (Tyler Rake): “You told me to find the reason I fought my way back.”

