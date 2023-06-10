Some people like to move it, move it, but here at Deco, we like to movie, movie! See what we did there? OK, maybe we don’t have the best jokes, but we do have a rundown of all the new movies in theaters and streaming, in this week’s Showtime.

Ron Perlman (as Optimus Primal, voice): “Prime, this is about the fate of all living things. Unicron is coming.”

Get ready to go beast mode! Things are getting wild, as “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” takes the franchise back to the ’90s.

Optimus Prime and the Autobots are facing a new threat that could destroy the Earth, so they have to team up with a group of animal-bots, known as the Maximals, to save the planet.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo: (as Li, voice): “How do I find a hero worthy enough to put on the mask of my father?”

King Lau: (as King Yufu, voice): “The mask shows you the way.”

Mask and you shall receive. In “Heroes of the Golden Mask,” a teen boy named Charlie gets magically transported back in time to a lost city. Now he and a team of heroes have to defend an ancient kingdom from an evil conqueror.

Corey Taylor: “He brought so much into Freddy. The way he built Freddy.”

Adam Green: “Robert still managed to make him not just horrific, but likable.”

Bart Mixon: “That’s why you hire an actor.”

Mick Garris: “And that’s Robert [expletive] Englund, for God’s sake.”

Robert Englund: “Now, that’s some prime-time.”

Freddy Krueger comes out to play in “Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story.”

The new documentary explores how the actor became a horror icon and shot to superstardom after “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Sinqua Walls (as Colter): “Ike Fletcher, right?”

Brian Cox (as Ike Fletcher): “This is gonna be good. It ain’t easy. Takes practice. Do your recon.”

Brian Cox and Sinqua Walls form an unlikely friendship in “Mending the Line.”

The film tells the story of a wounded Marine returning from Afghanistan who learns how to fly fish in an effort to cope with his physical and emotional trauma.

Jesse Garcia (as Richard Montañez): “That’s me. El Mero Mero, Mr. Richard Montañez. I’m the guy who helped bring the world the most popular snack it’s ever seen.”

Tony Shalhoub (as Roger Enrico): “Are you ready?”

Jesse Garcia (as Richard Montañez): “A huevo, I’ve been ready.”

Things are heating up in the biographical dramedy “Flamin’ Hot.” Jesse Garcia plays Richard Montañez, the former Frito-Lay janitor who says he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

You know what else is all that and a bag of chips? Eva Longoria. The movie is her directorial debut!”

Brice Gonzalez (as Steven Montañez): “Ow, ow, ow, it burns!”

Jesse Garcia (as Steven Montañez) and : “Burns good or burns bad?”

Brice Gonzalez (as Steven Montañez): “It burned good.”

