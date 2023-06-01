You don’t need a watch to know what time it is: it’s Showtime. You know, the moment when we check out what new movies are dropping this week. Grab those Milk Duds, and let it roll.

Shameik Moore (as Miles Morales, voice): “There’s an elite crew with all the best Spider-People in it?”

Karan Soni (as Pavitr Prabhakar, voice): “Who’s the new guy?”

Shameik Moore (as Miles Morales, voice): “This is unbelievable.”

Hailee Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacy, voice): “This is the lobby.”

Miles Morales is back, and he’s swinging into action, in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

In the animated superhero sequel, Miles heads to the multiverse, but finds himself clashing with other heroes on how to handle a new threat. Now he’s gotta figure out how to save the world — his own way.

Vivien Lyra Blair (as Sawyer Harper): “Sadie, there’s something in my room. You believe me, don’t you?”

Things are going bump in the night, and not in a good way.

“The Boogeyman” follows two sisters who just lost their mother. Now they’re being haunted by a supernatural entity that targets families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. Yikes!

Character in “Simulant”: “We ensure all Simulants obey the precepts. The first precept is, do not inflict harm on any human being.”

There are robots among us in the sci-fi thriller “Simulant.” Robbie Amell is a man who doesn’t know that he’s a humanoid simulator. (Ah, so that’s what the title means.)

Anyway, he enlists a hacker to remove all his restrictions to give himself freedom … but now he’s the target of a government manhut. Catch this one streaming On Demand.

Mike Tyson (as Robbie): “My God, you have grown!”

Mike Tyson is locked and loaded in “Medellin.”

The action flick tells the story of a man trying to save his brothers from a dangerous cartel in Colombia, so he plans a raid that doesn’t exactly go according to plan.

Caleb McLaughlin (as Lil Dru): “Me and my boys, we’ve been balling with each other since we were like 10. We call ourselves the Fab 4. We can win you a state championship, guaranteed.”

Game on! Peacock’s “Shooting Stars” is based on the real life of basketball All-Star LeBron James.

It tells the inspiring story of how King James and his childhood friends became the number one high school basketball team in the country.

Marquis Mookie Cook (as LeBron James): “Right now, I’m not thinking about the future. I’m thinking about my brothers.”

