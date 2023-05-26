I don’t know what movies I’m watching this weekend, but I know what I’ll be munching while watching them. Food is an essential component of the movie watching experience. With that in mind, here are some of the new movies you can snack your way through in this week’s Showtime.

Awkwafina (as Scuttle, voice): “Something about you seems different. I can’t put my finger on it.”

Daveed Diggs (as Sebastian, voice): “She’s got legs, you idiot!”

Under the sea is where you’ll find actress Halle Bailey, in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Halle stars as Ariel, a mermaid who loves all things above the ocean. You know the drill: after falling for a human, Ariel makes a deal with an evil sea witch, played by Melissa McCarthy.

Robert De Niro (as Salvo Maniscalco): “They’re so pansy, huh?”

Sebastian Maniscalco (as Sebastian): “It’s called love and affection, Dad, unlike you. When you met me in the delivery room, you chose to shake my hand.”

Robert De Niro (as Salvo Maniscalco): “What else was I supposed to do? We’d just met.”

Parents can be so embarrassing, and no one knows it better than actor Sebastian Maniscalco, who stars as himself in “About My Father.”

Sebastian has plans to propose to his longtime girlfriend over a holiday weekend, but the love train gets derailed when he brings along his old-school father, played by Robert De Niro.

Bert Kreischer (as himself): “When I was 22, I got involved with the Russian Mafia. I was a frat boy on a class trip.”

Rita Bernard Shaw (as Ashley): “This is Igor. He’s here for your protection. He is very dangerous. You are not to talk to or hang out with him.”

Jimmy Tatro (Young Bert): “All I want to do is hang out with him.”

Some things you can never live down, especially when you wrong a Russian mob boss. Bert Kreischer stars as himself in the upcoming movie, “The Machine.”

Bert’s crazy college trip from 20 years ago comes back to haunt him, when the people he wronged all those years ago find him and want revenge.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (as Beth): “Look! Come on, we’ll go sneak up on him.”

Arian Moayed (as Mark): Can you say anything?”

Tobias Menzies (as Don): “No, I can’t. It just feels too late.”

In “You Hurt My Feelings,” things aren’t going so well for Beth and Don, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies. The couple’s marriage starts falling apart when their careers start falling apart.

News anchor: “Breaking news. Exposing the CIA’s sabotage of Iran’s nuclear reactor.”

Gerard Butler (as Tom Harris): “Our cover’s blown. We leave in 15 minutes.”

Gerard Butler is CIA operative Tom Harris, in the film “Kandahar.” After an intelligence leak accidentally reveals his true identity, a special forces group is sent to kill him.

Now Butler has the rest of the movie to fight his way to safety.

Gerard Butler (as Tom Harris): “No one is coming to rescue us. We have to get to Kandahar.”