The whole world, except Montana, is caught up watching short TikTok videos. The point is, if you want people to follow a two hour movie with a plot, you better give them a darn good reason, and we think we have a few in this week’s Showtime.

Alan Richtson (as Aimes): “It’s time to prepare for what’s coming.”

Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto): “You might want to buckle up.”

Vin Diesel’s gonna have to be real fast in “Fast X,” if he wants to save his family from his enemies.

This time around, revenge is named Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron. The pair partner up to destroy everyone Vin loves.

Oh, yeah, and there’s some car racing, too.

Tyrese (as U.S. Army Sgt. Warren Crecy): “I’ve never been too fond of taking orders.”

Michael Jai White (as U.S. Army Sgt. AJ ‘Red’ McCarron): “The hell with orders. We’re going to find Hayes and bring him back.”

When two American Army soldiers are trapped behind enemy lines, it’s up to the first Black Army tankers to rescue them in “Come Out Fighting.”

Stars Tyrese and Michael Jai White give ’em all the fighting they can handle.

Sigourney Weaver (as Norma Haverhill): “My grandniece. I would like you to take her on as an apprentice.”

Everything is not coming up roses for Joel Edgerton in “The Master Gardener.” He plays a gardener who has secrets.

When Sigourney Weaver asks him to train her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his past comes back to haunt him, and let’s just say it’s not a good thing to dig guy’s dirt up.

Sinqua Walls (as Kamal): “I just need somebody who can play so I can make some money.”

Jack Harlow (as Jeremy): “You’re joking, right?”

Hoop, there it is! Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow think they’ve got game in “White Men Can’t Jump.”

In the remake of the 1992 comedy, the two basketball hustlers team up to earn extra cash.

Sinqua Walls (as Kamal): “Don’t spend any of the money until we can cover the fees.”

Jack Harlow (as Jeremy): “I should be saying that to you.”

Sinqua Walls (as Kamal): “I’m good with money.”

Jack Harlow (as Jeremy): “So am I.”

Sinqua Walls (as Kamal): “So am I.”

Jack Harlow (as Jeremy): “Me too.”

Sinqua Walls (as Kamal): “Me too.”

Jack Harlow (as Jeremy): “Word.”

Sinqua Walls (as Kamal): “Word, bro.”