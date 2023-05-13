Are you on a budget to take out Mom for Mother’s Day? Why not swift her problems away at the movies? There are some great popcorn sellers coming out this weekend, so celebrate Mom with a movie getaway. Check out this week’s Showtime.

Edie Falco (as SAIC Eleanor Williams): “The only way to protect that child is to disappear.”

Jennifer Lopez (as The Mother): “And if I don’t?”

Edie Falco (as SAIC Eleanor Williams): “They’ll find you.”

Mother knows best in the action thriller “The Mother,” starring Jennifer Lopez.

A bunch of bad guys kidnap her daughter as revenge for something that she did, and J.Lo goes on a rampage to save her girl.

Alice Braga (as Diana Cruz): “Hypnotics use them to make you see a version of the world that doesn’t exist.”

And we know Ben Affleck follows in J.Lo’s footsteps, so why not join the action thriller family, too?

In “Hypnotic,” he, too, is looking for his missing daughter, but this movie is more of a 🤯 with its reality-bending moments.

Saul Rubinek (as Woodman): “What do you call it?”

Glenn Howerton (as Jim Balsillie): “It’s called a BlackBerry.”

Saul Rubinek (as Woodman): “Huh…”

Glenn Howerton (as Jim Balsillie): “Try typing with your thumbs.”

“BlackBerry” is a true story of how “CrackBerry” took over the world, and we all became obsessed with screens.

This is about the rise and fall and everything in between of the first-ever smartphone.

Peter Mackenzie (as Psych Doc 1): “He’s not deaf, and he’s technically not mute. With the proper amount of care, it’s possible that he could regain his understanding of the world.”

Charlie Day plays a fool who accidentally becomes a big celebrity in “Fool’s Paradise.”

His Charlie Chaplin-like character rises to fame, and he just kind of goes along with it … but what goes up must come down.

Melissa Barrera (as Carmen): “Are you a soldier?”

Paul Mescal (as Aiden): “Marine.”

Melissa Barrera (as Carmen): “My name is Carmen.”

A dream love story is best to describe “Carmen.” Full of mystery and dance, this artistic film goes on a journey to find freedom.

And it’s all about forbidden love. Ooooh, juicy — just what we like.

Candice Bergen (as Sharon): “You’re going to get married in a church? I’m surprised you didn’t burst into flames as you crossed the threshold.”

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” is a hilarious sequel about these four iconic women, who happen to be best friends.

One of them is about to get hitched, so they go on some wild bachelorette adventures all over Italy, from land to sea.

You know what they say: if the boat’s a rockin’, don’t come a knockin’

Police officer: “Don’t move. What are you doing?”

Candice Bergen (as Sharon): That would be me.”

