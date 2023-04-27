Deco doesn’t really care what you do in the dark. We are not here to judge, but we are here to suggest a few fun things you can do in the dark. It’s this week’s Showtime.

Nimra Bucha (as Raheela): “I’ve got my eye on you.”

Priya Kansara (as Ria Khan): “They are not taking her away without a fight.”

There’s nothing polite about “Polite Society.” The action-comedy follows Ria Khan’s rampage to save her newly engaged sister.

Ria finds out her soon-to-be in-laws are evil, so she goes on a mission to expose who they really are.

Khris Davis (as George Foreman): There’s only two things I know how to do: that’s box and preach. And preaching won’t pay the bills.”

“Big George Foreman” is the real-life comeback story of former heavyweight boxer George Foreman.

It covers his childhood all the way up to his successful electric grill … but most importantly, how the ordained minister miraculously became champ — again.

Dianna Agron (as Ella Patel): “I actually don’t have a clock.”

Nikita Patel (as Dr. Webber): “All women have a biological clock. Maybe yours is just broken.”

Sometimes women just don’t have the urge to procreate. In Hulu’s psychological thriller, “Clock,” Dianna Agron plays a woman who tries to figure out why her biological clock isn’t ticking. Things get a little cray-cray when she pushes her limit.

Elle Graham (as Nancy Wheeler): “If you want to be in the club, then you have to wear a…”

Abby Ryder Fortson (as Margaret Simon): “Bra.”

Rachel McAdams (as Barbara Simon): “Oh. Do you think you need one?”

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is based on the popular 1970 book by Judy Blume.

It’s a coming-of-age movie in every possible way, because it covers the most important stage of your life: puberty.

Alexander Molony (as Peter Pan): “No schools, no bedtimes, and most of all…”

Ever Anderson (as Wendy): “No growing up.”

Alyssa Wapanatâhk (as Tiger Lily): “Are you Wendy?”

Ever Anderson (as Wendy): “Tiger Lily?”

Disney’s live-action movie, “Peter Pan & Wendy” is a new take on the classic story, but this time, it’s through Wendy’s point of view.

Jude Law plays Captain Hook and gives a magical performance.

Jacobi Jupe (as Michael Darling): “That is one big…”

Jim Gaffigan (as Smee): CROC!”

