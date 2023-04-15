“What do Dracula, the mob, and Katie Holmes have in common? If you were thinking a connection to Tom Cruise … wrong!

The right answer is, they’re all featured in this week’s Showtime. Check it out.

Nicolas Cage (as Dracula): “Mr. Renfield, welcome. I am Dracula.”

The fang’s all here! Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult are taking a bite out of the big screen in “Renfield.”

Hoult plays the count’s disgruntled henchman, who’s trying to get away from his evil boss to live his own life. Easier said than done.

Priest: “On the night of June 4th, you performed an exorcism.”

Russell Crowe (as Father Gabriel Amorth): “That was not an exorcism.”

Russell Crowe is a man on a mission in “The Pope’s Exorcist.” He portrays a real-life Italian priest who allegedly performed thousands and thousands of exorcisms in the supernatural horror film.

Maybe bring some holy water to this one. You know, just in case.

Julia Mayorga (as Benita): “When did you get out?”

Katie Holmes (as Diana): “A couple days ago. No one knows you were in the hospital, right? Don’t tell anybody.”

Julia Mayorga (as Benita): “No I won’t. I wasn’t planning on it.”

Katie Holmes (as Diana): “To second chances.”

Katie Holmes is wearing multiple hats in “Rare Objects.” The actress is starring in the new drama, which she also directed, produced and wrote.

The film is based on a novel and tells the story of a young woman trying to rebuild her life after experiencing past trauma.

Jordan Belfi (as Dr. James Martin): “Give me something to make me believe you. Prove to me you’re a demon.”

[Light bulb explodes.]

Sean Patrick Flanery (as Nefarious): “It’s probably just a coincidence.”

Is there a doctor in the house? In “Nefarious,” a convicted serial killer on death row starts claiming he’s a demon.

And to make matters worse, he also tells the psychiatrist treating him that he’s about to start killing, too. Big yikes.

Character in “Mafia Mamma”: “We have to kill those Romanos before they kill us.”

Monica Bellucci (as Bianca): “It’s just like ‘The Godfather.'”

Toni Collette (as Kristin): “Oh, right, yeah, I never saw ‘The Godfather.’ OK, look, it’s really hard to find three and a half hours.”

Mamma mia! Toni Collette unwillingly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire in Italy in the action comedy, “Mafia Mamma.”

And now she’s stuck in the middle of a deadly mob war.

Toni Collette (as Kristin): “My family is tired of this war. Oh, my God, Trip Advisor does not lie. Can I get another scoop?”

