Chill. You’ve been working hard all week, and when that weekend rolls around, you want to kick back, relax and watch some movies — without getting off the couch. For those of you who have streaming dreams, there are five new films coming your way, so let’s all check them out in this special holiday weekend Showtime.

J.K. Simmons (as Walter Boggs): “He was going to forgive my debt.”

Frank Grillo (as Pauly Russo): “You really want to take this road with me?”

J.K. Simmons (as Walter Boggs): “You are welcome to find out, my friend.”

Gamblers, gangsters and not-so-effective hitmen get mixed up with one another in “One Day as a Lion.” It’s gritty, it’s funny, it’s the perfect couch potato film.

Dennis Quaid (as Doug White): “My wife and daughters are on this plane.”

Rocky Myers (as Dan Favio): “I need you to stop a plane crash. You’re the only person I know who can save them.”

Jesse Metcalfe (as Kari Sorenson): “Has he flown a King Air?

Rocky Myers (as Dan Favio): “Never.”

When the pilot of a plane carrying his family suddenly dies, Dennis Quaid does the only thing he can: try to bring the big bird in for a landing.

“On a Wing and a Prayer” is the true story of one family’s brush with death.

Ashley Ciarra (as Luna): “What is he?”

Evan Whitten (as Alex): “Chupacabra, but what what about we call him Chupa?”

Ashley Ciarra (as Luna): “You know ‘Chupa’ means ‘sucker,’ right?”

Demián Bichir (as Chava): “Chupa, he’ll be our little secret.”

Latinos all know the Chupacabra, the legenday monster that attacks animals. In “Chupa,” though, it’s a friendly little creature who befriends a family. Go figure.

Chloe Bailey (as Sam): “Every team has their lane, and our lane is real church music.”

Character in “Praise This”: “How about you learn an actual gospel song first?”

Chloe Bailey stars in “Praise This.” She’s the new girl in town who joins a choir and pushes them toward a hipper sound. Pushback is inevitable.

Jackie Chan stars as a washed up stunt man in “Ride On,” but he and his horse fet to relive their glory days after they become accidental social media stars.

