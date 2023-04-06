It’s movie madness. Seriously, there are so many films dropping this week, we had to split our Showtime in two. If you’re the kind of person who loves the big screen – and that overpriced $75 movie theater popcorn and soda combo, this one’s for you.

Owen Wilson (as Carl Nargle): “I’m always moving forward, just on to the next.”

Michaela Watkins (as Katherine): “Don’t let fame bring out the worst in you.”

Owen Wilson is coloring your world in “Paint.” He’s channeling his inner Bob Ross to play Carl Nargle, a fictional artist and host of Vermont’s number one painting show.

But his world gets suddenly splattered when a younger painter starts stealing his spotlight.

Owen says the film helped him get more in touch with his creative side.

Owen Wilson: “I do paint, and we did do a little painting before the movie to sort of get ready, and I did get better at it. It’s a nice sort of meditative quality that you get when you are drawing or painting or doing something creative.”

Anya Taylor-Joy (as Princess Peach, voice): “Bowser is coming!”

Chris Pratt (as Mario, voice): “I’m not afraid. I’ll do anything for my brother.”

Anya Taylor-Joy (as Princess Peach, voice): “We’re going to save him.”

Mamma mia! Chris Pratt is springing into action in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Chris voices the iconic plumber-turned-hero, who’s teaming up with Princess Peach to save his brother Luigi and stop the evil Bowser.

Chris Pratt: “Expect to have your heartstrings pulled. Expect to find pools of sentiment in your soul you forgot about be opened up, and you’ll be swimming in them. It’s a really amazing ride, and honestly I think it’s just the beginning.”

Matt Damon (as Sonny Vaccaro): “I need the greatest basketball shoe that’s ever been made.”

Matthew Maher (as Peter Moore): “Well, who’s the player?”

Matt Damon (as Sonny Vaccaro): “Michael Jordan.”

Talk about a dream team! Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are looking for a slam dunk in the sports drama “Air.”

This isn’t just a sneaker story. It’s an inspirational film about how Nike and Michael Jordan’s partnership changed the game forever .

Matt Damon: “Every time I read the script, I’d pick it up and, then I go,’Here I am for an hour and a half; I gotta go through the whole thing.’ It just grabbed you.”

Ben Affleck: “We wanted something that could really inspire people in the way that Michael Jordan inspired to the world. You see excellence, genius like that, there’s something about it that moves us.”

Matt Damon (as Sonny Vaccaro): “I believe in your son. I believe he’s the future, and his story is gonna make us want to fly, but a shoe is just a shoe.”

Viola Davis (a Deloris Jordan): “Until my son steps into it.”

