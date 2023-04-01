Let’s get ready to rumble! But if you’re a lover, not a fighter, what if you just go to the movies instead? From films inspired by games to a “Murder Mystery” sequel, this week’s Showtime has it all.

Chris Pine (as Edgin): “We’re thieves, but we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing and unleashed the greatest evil the world has ever known.”

Game on! In “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Chris Pine leads a band of misfits on an epic quest to save the world.

Let’s just say this mission is gonna need more than just Michelle Rodriguez’s fighting skills and Regé-Jean Page’s charm.

Taron Egerton (as Henk Rogers): “It’s the perfect game.”

The pieces fall into place in Apple TV Plus’ new biographical drama “Tetris.”

Taron Egerton is leveling up to tell the story of how the classic video game made it out of the Soviet Union and became a worldwide phenomenon.

Teyana Taylor (as Inez de la Paz): “I’ll go to war for you, you know that? Against anybody, against this whole city, but they not breaking us up this time.”

Teyana Taylor is a mom on a mission in “A Thousand and One,” and that mission is reuniting with her son and making a life for them in the Big Apple.

But things get a little complicated when she kidnaps him from the foster care system.

Jeremy Jordan (as Neil Bogart): “This is Casablanca Records, the biggest independent record label anyone had ever seen, and the artists, they were family.”

It’s music to your ears! “Spinning Gold” tells the story of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, who co-founded Casablanca Records. You know, the label behind music legends like KISS, the Isley Brothers, Gladys Knight, Parliament, Bill Withers and Donna Summer.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (as Mandy Yang): “You’re five minutes late.”

Milo Manheim (as Ben Plunkett): “Are you really willing to compromise your values for some letter of rec?”

Blake Draper (as Graham Lansing): “Heads up. Did you think I was just a dumb jock before this?”

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (as Mandy Yang): “Did you know who I was before this?”

Ahhh, young love. It’s prom season in the new Disney movie “Prom Pact.”

But all Peyton Elizabeth Lee can think about is getting into Harvard. That is, until she finds herself falling for the popular jock.

Adam Sandler (as Nick Switzer): “The Maharajah’s been kidnapped, and all of you are suspects.”

Jennifer Aniston (as Audrey Switzer): “We’re not gonna be invited anywhere ever again.”

They’re baaaaaack! Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are on the case in “Murder Mystery 2.”

This time, the two detectives are investigating after their friend gets kidnapped at his own wedding.

Jennifer Aniston (as Audrey Switzer): “This is not what I planned!”

