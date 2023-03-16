Let’s play pretend. Make believe that you’ve had a hard week at work, but now it’s the weekend, and all you want to do is relax. Kick back and fire up these half-dozen movies, ’cause you’re about to get a taste of this week’s Showtime.

Adam Driver (as Mills): “My name is Mills. I was the pilot of a ship. We’ve crash-landed on an uncharted planet.”

Adam Driver finds out that coming back home can be a scary surprise in “65.”

Let’s just say the title has to do with how many millions of years he travels back in time, only to wind up right back where he started..

Willem Dafoe (as Nemo): “Help me! Get me out of here!”

Crime doesn’t play. That’s the lesson Willem Dafoe learns in “Inside.”

The Oscar nominee plays an art thief who gets trapped in the apartment that he’s trying to rip off.

When a psychologist packs up her fancy San Francisco office and relocated to a middle class neighborhood, the locals’ lives are surprisingly changed. That’s the story told in “A Snowy Day in Oakland.”

Jane Fonda (as Claire): “Evelyn? I need to talk to you.”

Lily Tomlin (as Evelyn): “About what?”

Jane Fonda (as Claire): “I told him I was going to kill him.”

Lily Tomlin (as Evelyn): “I could chat”

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin really like each other, but not in “Moving On.” They’re former friends in the movie who reunite to get revenge on a man they both can’t stand.

Anne Heche (as Dr. Quinn Brody): “So you thought it would be a good idea to turn this thing on and see what happens.”

Daniel Diemer (as William Brody): “It’s what Dad did.”

In “Supercell,” Dad is Alec Baldwin. He was a storm chaser who was killed in a massive tornado. His son is determined to follow in his soggy footsteps. Uplifting.

Helen Mirren (as Hespera): “Champions of this realm can do nothing to stop us.”

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): ‘You are very menacing. I just want you to know that.”

The magic man is back. Zachary Levi and is supercharged foster family are battling a vengeful trio of evil sisters in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Things get pretty heavy, but Sam never loses his sense of humor.

