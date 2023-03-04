Spies, boxers, killer kids and lots of lies. Sounds like it could be one big movie, or just several thrilling movies that you can binge in one weekend. Better grab some extra popcorn, because these films will have you glued to the screen.

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “I’ve spent the past seven years living out my wildest dreams.”

Donnie Creed has everything — a thriving boxing career and great family life — but in “Creed III,” a former friend wants his own shot at boxing glory, and he can only get it by taking down Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan.

Kate Moyer (as Eden Edwards): “He who walks, he talked to me. He took care of me.”

These kids are out for blood in “Children of the Corn,” based on the short story by Stephen King.

In a small town in Nebraska, the kids have gone completely off the cob, and started a bloody rampage against the adults.

Michael Shannon (as Shriver): “They think I’m someone else. I’m not a writer!”

Mark Boone Junior (as Lenny): “Everyone’s a writer these days. When’s the last time you’ve been to Starbucks?”

It’s a case of mistaken identity for a handyman named Shriver in “A Little White Lie.” He accidentally gets confused for a missing author, but decides to go along with it for a weekend.

All is fine until the real Shriver shows up, leading to one very messy confrontation.

Jason Statham (as Orson Fortune): “What we got?”

Cary Elwes (as Nathan): “Something rather nasty has been stolen. We have to stop that from getting to the open market.”

Jason Statham (as Orson Fortune): “Who’s the buyer?”

Cary Elwes (as Nathan): “Greg Simmons.”

Billionaires and mobsters and spies, oh my! Jason Statham is Orson Fortune in “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” a spy sent out to get a stolen and very expensive device.

The spy action comedy also stars Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett and Hugh Grant.

Hugh Grant (as Greg): “You stop Danny Francesco,”

Josh Hartnett (as Danny): “You stop Greg Simmons!”

Jason Statham (as Orson Fortune): “You let me worry about that.”

