Oh, the endless feelings that movies can give you. The thrill, the heartbreak, the confusion — sounds like our Satirday night — so either pack some Kleenex tissues or a diaper bag, because you might need them for these upcoming movies. Here’s Showtime.

Liam Neeson (as Philip Marlowe): “What can I do for you?”

Diane Kruger (as Clare Cavendish): “I’d like you to find my lover. He disappeared without saying goodbye.”

Liam Neeson (as Philip Marlowe): “Did he have things to hide?”

Diane Kruger (as Clare Cavendish): “Haven’t we all?”

Crime, mystery, thriller are movie categories up Liam Neeson’s alley, and “Marlowe” covers all of the above, so he’s a perfect fit.

Set in 1930s L.A., Liam plays a detective trying to find an ex-lover of a glamorous heiress, and things get messy.

Elias Anton (as Kol): “What’s going on?”

Thom Green (as Adam): “It’s my going away dinner.”

Elias Anton (as Kol): “When do you fly?”

Thom Green (as Adam): “Tomorrow, to South America. C’mon.”

“Of an Age” is a timeless romance about first love. Two young strangers meet during an Australian road trip in the summer of 1999 and have an intense 24-hour romance. Separating won’t be easy.

Jack Kesy (as Vinny): “Maybe he’s with the Feds.”

Character in “The Weapon”: “Nah, he ain’t with the law. No law would do what he did.”

A one-man killing machine named Dallas goes on a rampage in “The Weapon.” The attacks have something to do with a Vegas mob boss who kidnapped his girl.

Cuba Gooding Jr. stars in this bone-crushing thriller.

Michelle Pfeiffer (as Janet Van Dyne): “He can re-write existence. And shatter timelines.”

Buckle your seat belts for another wild ride of Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

This time, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly accidentally take the whole family with them to a secret universe full of strange creatures. Now, they all have to team up to find a way out … but supervillain Kang the Conqueror has another plan.

Jonathan Majors (as Kang the Conqueror): :You thought you could win.”

