The thing about new movie announcements is that we usually gotta wait a couple years to actually see them. Thankfully, there’s a bunch of new stuff out to hold you over. In fact, we’ve got rom-coms, we’ve got horror, and the best part is, we’ve got Channing Tatum’s abs.

Reese Witherspoon (as Debbie): “Happy Birthday, Peter. Twenty years of friendship. Can you believe it?”

Ashton Kutcher (as Peter): “How do you still speak to me?”

Reese Witherspoon (as Debbie): “Do you remember the first night we met?”

Love is in the air in the new rom-com “Your Place or Mine.”

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play long-distance best friends who are total opposites, but when they swap houses for a week, they discover that what they want might not be what they really need.

Jack Huston (as Father Romero): “The nuns would stand here, and for every sin committed, they’d take a step back. The more steps they took…”

Jenna Malone (as Grace): “They fell to their deaths.”

Jack Huston (as Father Romero): “God caught them.”

Now that’s what I call scary!

In “Consecration,” Jena Malone stars as a woman who travels to a Scottish convent to find out more about her brother’s mysterious death. Instead, she uncovers something sinister.

Sean Astin (as Marvin Samel): “What’s with the ice cream?”

Judd Hirsch (as Mordecai Samel): “Makes you feel like a kid again.”

Sean Astin (as Marvin Samel): “What?”

Judd Hirsch (as Mordecai Samel): “Don’t make you feel young?”

Judd Hirsch is feeling like a new man in “iMordecai.” The film, which also stars Sean Astin, takes place in Miami, and it was shot here in SoFlo, too.

It tells the story of a Holocaust survivor rediscovering the world when a new friend shows him how to use an iPhone.

Mimi Shou (as herself): “Welcome to Paris, where you stepped into the spotlight as the star of your very own romantic comedy.”

Get real! “Meet Me in Paris” isn’t a regular movie. It’s a reality film where three women travel to the City of Lights hoping to find their own happily ever after.

Alison Brie (as Ally): “I need to see this through, whatever it is.”

Danny Pudi (as Benny): “You mean like with you and the groom.”

Alison Brie (as Ally): “I mean, we can just call him Sean.”

Things are about to get messy in the rom-com “Somebody I Used to Know.” Alison Brie and Jay Ellis play exes who meet up for the first time in years.

Problem is, they may still have feelings for each other … but he’s engaged, and his fiancée is a lot like her.

Salma Hayek (as Maxandra Mendoza): “Without further ado, I give you the visionary artist Magic Mike.”

Channing Tatum (as Mike Lane): “Sup?”

Save the last dance for Channing Tatum.

The actor and his abs are back for one last hurrah in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and he’s heading to London with Salma Hayek to put on the ultimate show with a new group of dancers.

Salma Hayek (as Maxandra Mendoza): “A woman can have whatever she wants, whenever she wants.”

