Christmas is this weekend, and usually, that’s a time you want to spend with family, avoiding those who annoy you and acting thrilled to receive a hideous gift … so how about watching a movie instead? From chaos in Hollywood to a classic whodunit and everything in between, it’s time to check out this week’s Showtime.

Brad Pitt (as Jack Conrad): “I think what we have here in Hollywood is high art, it’s…”

Margot Robbie (as Nellie LaRoy): “Party time!”

The rules of Hollywood haven’t been written yet, so it’s a free-for-all in “Babylon.”

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star as actors trying to make the move from silent films to the talkies. It’s big, bold, and if you like debauchery with a little history thrown in, you’re gonna wanna see it.

Naomi Ackie (as Whitney Houston, singing): “There’s a boy I know, he’s the one I dream of.”

Stanley Tucci (as Clive Davis): “What’s your name again?”

Naomi Ackie (as Whitney Houston): “Whitney Elizabeth Houston.”

Whitney Houston was loved by many, and now fans can see her story on the big screen.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” covers the diva’s rise to international fame. While Naomi Ackie is a standout as Whitney, the film isn’t telling us anything we don’t already know.

Antonio Banderas (as Puss in Boots, voice): “You want to see something cool?”

Antonio Banderas is back in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

This time, the terrific tabby is down to his last life, and he wants a do-over of sorts. He’ll need a little help from his friends to realize the life he has is good enough.

If you wanna entertain the entire family, this is your ticket.

Kate Hudson (as Birdie Jay): “Benoit Blanc, the detective?”

Daniel Craig (as Benoit Blanc): “Mr. Bron, I cannot overstate my gratitude to be here.”

Dave Bautista (as Duke Cody): “When’s the murder mystery start?”

Daniel Craig is on the case in Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” What was supposed to be a fun getaway on a Greek island with friends takes a dark turn when someone turns up dead.

It’s a good thing they’ve got a detective there to help solve the mystery. An all-star cast and great writing make for a spectacular whodunit.

Daniel Craig (as Benoit Blanc): “Ladies and gentlemen, there’s been a murder, and the killer is in plain sight. For at least one person, this is not a game.”

