Watching movies is a hobby that asks so little of you, and I, for one, am a huge fan of anything that sets the bar low for moi. With that said, here are the nominees for this week’s Showtime.

Get ready to get wet. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is finally here.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington are back on Pandora, trying to keep their family together, but it won’t be easy.

Interview subject: “It was a beautiful day. You could feel the heat from the volcano.”

Stranded with nowhere to go. That’s the story of Netflix’s new documentary, “The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari.”

Tragedy strikes a group of tourists sightseeing on a remote island in New Zealand when a deadly volcano erupts.

Michelle Monaghan (as Amy): “I don’t want you to feel overwhelmed.”

Anna Diop (as Aisha): “OK.”

Michelle Monaghan (as Amy): “Here’s any number you need, including her therapist.”

It’s hard enough taking care of someone else’s kid, but when your life is haunted by evil spirits, it’s damn near impossible. That’s the spooky story of “Nanny.”

Don Johnson (as Ray): “I owe a lot of money.”

Olga Kurylenko (as Ana): “How much, Ray?”

Don Johnson (as Ray): “One point two.”

If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. Don Johnson is feeling the tension in “High Heat.”

His quiet life gets messy when the Mafia comes calling to collect on his debt.

Character in “High Heat”: “He’s tougher than he looks.”

Character in “High Heat”: “Well, he looks geriatric. I hope so.”

Don Johnson (as Ray): “That’s a little below the belt, don’t you think?”

