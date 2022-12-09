Sometimes Hollywood makes no sense. In the movie “Bed Rest,” a woman is ordered to stay in the sack and relax. Sounds like a dream, and yet they made it a horror movie! “Bed Rest” is just one of the movies in this week’s Showtime.

Will Smith (as Peter: “Give thanks to God. The Lord is with us. What can a mere man do to me?”

Will Smith stars as a runaway slave in “Emancipation.” He has to make his way through the dangerous swamps of Louisiana to outrun cold-blooded hunters to gain his freedom.

Toby Jones (as Norman): “Look around you. This whole place is for people who want to escape. People who don’t belong anywhere else.”

Movies can be an escape for a lot of people, and in “Empire of Light,” Olivia Colman plays a theater manager trying to escape her life. Along the way, she finds love.

Gregory Mann (as Pinocchio, voice): “Papa!”

Parishioner: “It speaks!”

David Bradley (as Geppetto, voice): “He’s just a puppet.”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a retelling of the classic story you know and love about a wooden puppet who comes to life and wants to become a boy and find his place in the world.

Zoey Deutch (as Rachel Meyer): “I know that love is messy.”

In Prime’s “Something from Tiffany’s,” Zoey Deutch gets an unexpected gift from her boyfriend … that’s actually meant for someone else. But the mistake just may lead her to find true love.

Melissa Barrera (as Julie Rivers): “There is something going on in this house.”

After so much “Scream”-ing, Melissa Barrera is gonna need some bed rest … and she’s going to be getting enough of it in the Tubi (2-bee) original “Bed Rest.” Melissa plays an expectant mother who’s trying to protect herself and her unborn baby from supernatural forces.

Character in “Bed Rest”: “Try to relax.”

