Variety is the spice of life. Variety is also the name of the game when it comes to this week’s Showtime, because there is something in it for everyone.

John Malkovich (as Peter): “Welcome to the family.”

Jack Huston (as Shelby John): “I love you Ruby Red.”

Jack Huston (as Shelby John): “Ruby? Hey! Hey, come on, wake up!”

Jack Huston is out for revenge in “Savage Salvation.” The actor plays a recovering addict who’s tracking down the dealers responsible for his fiancée’s death.

And he’s not doing it by himself. The film’s all-star cast includes Robert De Niro, John Malkovich and Quavo.

Jim Parsons (as Michael Ausiello): “I’m worried that you’re going to break my heart.”

Ben Aldridge (as Kit Cowan): “Mom, Dad, this is my friend Mike.”

Sally Field (as Marilyn): “A friend.”

Ben Aldridge (as Kit Cowan): “Yes, Mom, just a friend.”

Sally Field (as Marilyn): “What is going on here? Who is this guy?”

Ben Aldridge (as Kit Cowan): “He’s my boyfriend “

Grab some tissues, because the romantic drama “Spoiler Alert” is probably gonna make you cry.

Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge star in the film about a real-life couple whose lives take a tragic turn when one of them gets sick.

Johnny Flynn (as Bob Cratchit, voice): “Christmas Eve in London. Who could resist it?”

Children carolers (singing): “‘Tis the season to be jolly, falalalalalala.”

Luke Evans (as Ebenezer Scrooge, voice): “Humbug!”

Bah, humbug!

Ebenezer Scrooge is not feeling the holiday spirit in Netflix’s animated adaptation “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.” It’s the classic story you know and love, with a musical twist.

Character in “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol: “Oh, look away!”

