‘Tis the season to lower your thermostat, grab a blanket and hot cocoa and binge new movies! It’s time for Showtime.

“One day you’re playing kick the can with kids named Flick and Shwartz, -I tripple dog dare ya!- The next thing you know you’re a certified adult! Ralphie!”

Talk about a happy holiday. Ralphie’s back!

Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie Parker in “A Christmas Story Christmas.”

It’s the sequel to the 1983 hit film, “A Christmas Story.”

Now, Ralphie is all grown up with kids of his own and is trying to make Christmas as awesome as it was when he was a kid.

It’s a family affair in Prime Video’s “The People We Hate at the Wedding.”

A dysfunctional family — made up of Kristen Bell, Ben Platt And Cynthia Addai-Robinson — try reconnecting before a family reunion/wedding.

Ten years after Giselle had her happily ever after in “Enchanted,” she becomes “Disenchanted” with her non-fairytale life. After using a magic wand, she accidentally traps her town in a mystical land.

Hungry for dark humor? Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star as young couple in “The Menu.”

They travel to a remote island for a special tasting by a celebrity chef.

Soon they have reservations and not just for dinner.

“Spirited” is a modern re-telling of “A Christmas Carol.”

Will Farrell star in the musical comedy.

This time around, the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come struggle to haunt a guy who’s a real Dickens played by Ryan Reynolds.

