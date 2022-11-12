Looks like we dodged a bullet with Hurricane Nicole. Let’s celebrate this weekend with some serious movie-watching. Here’s a taste of three top-shelf picks, courtesy of this week’s Showtime.

Angela Bassett (as Queen Ramonda): “Show them who we are.”

King T’Challa may be gone, but his people are still fighting for his beliefs in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster introduces Namor, the king of an undersea civilization, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

John Travolta (as Buck): “Are you dangerous?”

Bruce Willis (as Ian Swan): “Not to my friends.”

John Travolta (as Buck): “Well, that’s too bad, because I have enough friends.”

Bruce Willis. John Travolta. Exotic locales. Drugs. Guns. Bad guys. Good guys.

It is all happening, down in “Paradise City.”

Kate Rachesky (as Heather): ‘Is it a dead body?”

Lindsay Lohan (as Sierra Belmont): “Sheriff, could you please tell her to let me out of here?”

Antonio D. Charity (Sheriff Borden): “First we need to figure out who you are.”

Lindsay Lohan (as Sierra Belmont): “What do you mean who I am? My name is, my name is…”

Look who’s coming for the holidays. Lindsay Lohan stars in “Falling for Christmas.”

LiLo plays a stuck-up rich girl who loses her memory after a skiing accident. Her whole life turns around when she recovers in a ski lodge owned by a blue-collar father and daughter.

Alejandra Flores (as Alejandra Carlisle): “Have you actually ever made a bed, dear?”

Lindsay Lohan (as Sierra Belmont): “I don’t think so.”

