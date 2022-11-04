Binge-worthy and heartfelt movies, and a whole lot of family disfunction. At least the family disfunction can stay on screen where it belongs. This week’s show time has a little something for everyone, so you can keep busy, and happy, all weekend long.

Young girl: “Is it true you find lost people?”

Millie Bobby Brown (as Enola Holmes): “Yes.”

Young girl: “My sister, she disappeared a week ago.”

Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” is back for a sequel. This time, Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown, sets up her own detective agency.

There’s only one problem: no one takes Enola as seriously as her older brother, Sherlock Holmes.

David Dawson (as Patrick): “This love is all-consuming. I pity people who don’t know what it feels like.”

Harry Styles stars in “My Policeman” as a closeted British officer in the late 1950s who’s torn between his wife and his gay lover. The affair threatens to ruin all of their lives if it comes out.

Banks Repeta (as Paul Graff): “I just wanted to be like you.”

Jeremy Strong (as Irving Graff): “I want you to be a whole lot better than me. Life is unfair. Be thankful when you get a leg up.”

Family and friendship are at the heart of “Armageddon Time.” It stars Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong.

Set in 1980, the film is about two boys who develop a close friendship. Unfortunately, they learn about racism and how to navigate it to keep their camaraderie alive.

Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic): “My whole life, all I wanted…”

Police officer: “I’m afraid we found your son at a polka party.”

Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic): “To make up new words to a song that already exists.”

Al Yankovic has always been a little weird, but in the new biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” audiences learn how he rose to fame. Daniel Radcliffe stars as Al, complete with an accordion.

Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic): “To all the billions of people watching around the world right now, all I want to say is be as weird as you want to be! Yeah!”

