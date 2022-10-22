Deciding what movie to watch is no fun, especially if your taste in films is all over the place. Fantasy, action, rom-com — no need to choose between which one to watch in this week’s Showtime.

Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam): “I never said I was a hero.”

Pierce Brosnan (as Doctor Fate): “You believe you are not worthy, but fate does not make mistakes.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson holds the power in the DC film “Black Adam.”

Adam is out to right the wrongs of his past. Thankfully, he’s got a little help from a few new heroes.

Dwayne Johnson: “We’re introducing a whole new universe, a whole new world, five new superhero characters in one movie.”

Sofia Wylie (as Agatha): “You’re trying to tell me that Snow White and Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk were real?”

Laurence Fishburne (as the School Master): “Our graduates lived the very real events which become the stories that change the world.”

In the Nextflix film “The School for Good and Evil,” two BFFs get thrown in to the land of fairy tales and get a little more than they wished for.

Colin Farrell (as Pádraic Súilleabháin): “Just tell me what I’ve done to ya.”

Brendan Gleeson (as Colm Doherty): “You haven’t done anything to me. I just don’t like you no more.”

Colin Farrell (as Pádraic Súilleabháin): “You liked me yesterday.”

What lengths would you go to to end a friendship? In the dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brendan Gleeson’s character is tired of his buddy, played by Colin Farrell, and desperate to be left alone.

David Dawson (as Younger Patrick): “This love is all-consuming. I pity people who don’t know what it feels like to be this in love.”

Talk about a love triangle! Set in the 1950s, “My Policeman” stars Harry Styles as a gay police officer who’s married to a schoolteacher, played by Emma Corrin, while also having a thing with a museum curator, played by David Dawson.

Julia Roberts (as Georgia): “Come on!”

George Clooney (as David): “You got to be kidding me.”

Julia Roberts (as Georgia): “Excuse me, ma’am? I need to sit somewhere else. We used to be married.”

George Clooney (as David): “Worst 19 years of my life.”

Julia Roberts (as Georgia): “We were only married for five.”

In “Ticket to Paradise,” George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who have to reunite to keep their daughter from getting married.

Julia Roberts: “All of it is so great, it’s such a great way to bring these divorced parents together!”

Kaitlyn Dever (as Lily): “Oh, my God, I cannot believe you!”

Julia Roberts (as Georgia): “She found the rings.”

George Clooney (as David): Where?”

Kaitlyn Dever (as Lily): “In Mom’s bag.”

George Clooney (as David): “I knew it!”

Julia Roberts (as Georgia): “What?”

