If you think the weekend is a good time to get things done, think again … unless watching movies is on your to-do list. There are six new films coming your way. Here’s a preview in this week’s Showtime.

Christian Bale (as Burt): “We find ourselves in a situation where we’re accused of killing someone, which is not true.”

“Amsterdam” is an eye-popping comedy-thriller about the murder of a senator in the 1930s. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington head up the zaniness.

Josh Brener ( as Sid): “The best way to get through a break-up is to push all that down and pop in fun stuff.”

Yossie Mulyadi (as Jane): “Ooh, like freaky-deaky sex stuff?”

Breaking up is hard to do, especially if you’re the one left behind.

In “Bromates,” two guys figure out misery loves company, so they move in together.

Jamie Clayton (as The Priest): “It’s time.”

As if the world wasn’t scary enough, the charming folks that inhabit “Hellraiser” are back for yet another go-round.

The Cenobites return in this update of the classic Clive Barker horror story about sadistic beings from another dimension.

Mila Kunis (as Ani Fanelli): “I carried this horrible thing alone with me for years, and it has built up this rage inside of me.”

Finn Wittrock (as Luke Harrison): “Honey, get out.”

Mila Kunis (as Ani Fanelli): “Don’t touch me!”

Mila Kunis is the “Luckiest Girl Alive,” until a dark secret from her past threatens to ruin the perfect life she’s created.

Kunal Nayyar (as A.J. Fikry): “What is that book?”

Lucy Hale (as Amelia): “Which book?”

Kunal Nayyar (as A.J. Fikry): “On the table behind you.”

Lucy Hale (as Amelia): “If you ever come down to Providence, I’ll show you.”

Lucy Hale (as Amelia): “This isn’t like a date, is it?”

[A.J. groans.]

Lucy Hale (as Amelia): “I’m teasing.”

Bet you could use a cute rom-com right about now. “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” checks that box.

It’s the story of a down-on-his-luck bookstore owner whose life turns around in the strangest ways.

Shawn Mendes (as Lyle, voice): ‘At the top of the world tonight, where no one ever has to hide.”

If you read the “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” books when you were a kid, congrats. Your guy has made it to the big screen.

It gets better: the singing reptile is voiced by Shawn Mendes. It’s the family film you’ve been looking for.

[Lyle gulps, the spits out a cat.]

Winslow Fegley (as Josh Primm): “That was totally awesome!”

