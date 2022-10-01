After a week of bad weather, a little sunshine is much appreciated, which means you can finally get out of the house and go to the movies. We’re checking out new releases in this week’s Showtime.

Ana de Armas (as Marilyn Monroe): “I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe.”

Talk about a total transformation!

Ana de Armas brings Marilyn Monroe to life in “Blonde.” The film is a fictional story of the famous bombshell’s life.

Ana de Armas: “I hope people feel her. That’s the whole point. I want people to feel who she was and her true essence.”

Sigourney Weaver (as Hildy ): “I know it looks bad, but in my mind, wine is not really drinking. Vodka definitely is.”

Sigourney Weaver is breaking the fourth wall in “The Good House.”

The actress plays a real estate agent and recovering alcoholic who’s both showing and directly telling audiences her story.

Sigourney Weaver: “The fourth wall is there to show that there is the public Hildy, and then there’s the Hildy who’s really pissed off about what’s going on in her life.”

Sosie Bacon (as Rose Cotter): “How long between each victim’s death?”

Kyle Gallner (as Joel): “None of them survived longer than a week.”

Jessie T. Usher (as Trevor): “Rose!”

A happy face becomes a sinister one in the horror film “Smile.”

Sosie Bacon plays a therapist being haunted by something no one else can see.

Sosie Bacon: “Not knowing what is your reality and what’s everybody else’s reality, that is everyone’s kind of worst fear, isn’t it?”

Russell Crowe (as Coates): “Smuggling beer into a war zone, that’s not the smartest thing I’ve ever heard of. It’s certainly not the worst, either.”

Zac Efron is a man on a mission in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” and that mission is bringing brewskies to his Army buddies fighting in Vietnam!

It’s based on a true story, and Zac says he got good feedback from the guy he’s playing.

Zac Efron: “He had seen some of the movie and told me that he liked it, and at that point, I felt mission was accomplished.”

Bette Midler (as Winifred Sanderson): “If we intend to live past sunrise, we have to steal their souls”

Witch, please! The Sanderson Sisters are back, and they’re ready to cause chaos, in “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all reprising their roles in the sequel, and they’re three of the reasons the movie got made!

Bette Midler: “I waited a long time. I think we all did, the three of us did, but finally our dream came true.”

