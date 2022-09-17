I like doing it in the dark. I like doing it during the day, even at the beach. Of course, we’re talking about watching movies. Here are some other movie options in this week’s Showtime.

Jon Hamm (as Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher): “Hi, Frank.”

John Slattery (as Frank): “Where are you right now?”

Jon Hamm (as Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher): “None of your business.”

John Slattery (as Frank): “C’mon, Fletch! Aren’t you bored? I need you for a story.”

Jon Hamm gets pulled out of his quasi-retirement in “Confess, Fletch.”

He’s in the middle of investigating an art theft when he becomes the prime suspect in multiple murders. Now he’ll have to prove his innocence by solving his own case.

Justin Long (as Hap Jackson, voiceover): “This guy meets this amazing girl. She doesn’t have a ride.”

Justin Long (as Hap Jackson): “I’m happy, too.”

Justin Long (as Hap Jackson, voiceover): “They drive back to her place, this mansion in the woods.”

They’re partners in real life and on screen. Justin Long and Kate Bosworth star in “House of Darkness.”

Justin’s character is looking for a quick hookup with a hot girl, played by Bosworth, but things take a dark turn when his new date won’t let him leave. Yikes.

Naomi Watts (as Mother): “I hate that you have to see me like this, but it’s nothing to be afraid of.”

Naomi Watts has a new face, and maybe a new attitude, in Prime’s “Goodnight Mommy,” but her kids start to think the person under all those bandages may not be their mother. Scary.

Mia Goth (Pearl): “Please, Lord, make me the biggest star the world has ever known.”

Mia Goth is “Pearl,” a girl who thinks there’s more to life than living on her family’s farm, and she’ll stop at nothing to chase her dreams. She may even kill for it.

John Boyega (as King Ghezo): “But we have a weapon they are not prepared for.”

Viola Davis is a warrior in “The Woman King.” The movie, which is based on a true story, is about an all-female guard that fights to protect their African kingdom.

Saoirse Ronan (as Constable Stalker: “Victim’s name is Leo Kopernick, sir. Seems he was killed in the costume store.”

In “See How They Run,” Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell are on the case. They’ll have to find out who killed a movie director played by Adrien Brody — before he was supposed to start filming his new movie.

Sam Rockwell (as Inspector Stoppard): “So what did he do that made you suspicious?”

Charlie Cooper (as Dennis Corrigan): “It wasn’t so much what he did. It was more the way he did it.”

Sam Rockwell (as Inspector Stoppard): “How did he do it?”

Charlie Cooper (as Dennis Corrigan): “Sort of … suspiciously.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.