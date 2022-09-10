There are plenty of things to worry about. Not having movies to watch isn’t one of them. Here is this week’s Showtime.

Queen Latifah (as Brenda): “Look at me, son. Look at me. Come on.”

The guy in the next room gets murdered. Your brother makes off with a bag full of drug money.

Queen Latifah and her family are running for their lives in “End of the Road,” but she’s not going down with a fight.

If you’re gonna rent an Airbnb, make sure a maniac doesn’t get there before you do … because if he does, your stay might be as horrific as the one in “Barbarian.”

Emma Roberts (as Margot Hayes): “This is crazy, but my sister is getting married. my ex was supposed to be my plus one, and I can’t show up without a date.”

Thomas Mann (as Griffin Reed): “I really can’t.”

Emma Roberts (as Margot Hayes): “Of course, I mean, I sound psycho.”

Thomas Mann (as Griffin Reed): “No, no, not at all.”

The title, “About Fate,” is just about right.

Two people who should be together, but aren’t, wind up in each other’s arms because — well, because they’re supposed to. Ain’t love grand? Thanks, universe.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (as Pinocchio, voice): “Hello, Pops.”

Tom Hanks (as Geppetto): “Aaaahh!”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jiminy Cricket, voice): “Jumpin’ jeepers!”

Tom Hanks (as Geppetto): “An almost real boy.”

We cannot tell a lie. “Pinocchio” is back in a live-action adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, his woodcarver dad. A big shout-out to Jiminy Cricket, who’s still the best conscience a boy ever had.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jiminy Cricket, voice): “A lie can really change a person, Pinochs.”

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (as Pinocchio, voice): “What’s happening, Jiminy?”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jiminy Cricket, voice): “Looks like some sort of fairy magic. Kinda on the nose, if you ask me.”

