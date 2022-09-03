The week may be over, but the long weekend is just beginning, so why not spend your day with a couple of movies? You’ll get a little bit of everything, so if you’re in the mood for a satire, some romance, an uplifting true story, or just want to see some action, it’s time to check out this week’s Showtime.

Regina Hall (as Trinitie Childs): “I just want to clarify somethings before we … before we get started. Every woman is not built for the great responsibility of being the First Lady.”

In “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,” Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown are leaders of a megachurch who lose it all after a scandal. They’re trying to rebuild their congregation, but it’s not gonna be easy.

Sean Amsing (as Rob): “You’re finally going to Verona? I wouldn’t be surprised if Brandon popped the question while you’re there. It’s like Shakespeare said, ‘If thou doth desired thou must put thy ring upon it.'”

Kat Graham (as Julie Hutton): “I think that’s Beyoncé.”

Sean Amsing (as Rob): Fiancée.”

Kat Graham is on the romantic trip of a lifetime. She’s flying solo in Netflix’s “Love in the Villa” after her boyfriend dumps her.

But her hopes for alone time are dashed when she finds out she’ll have to share a room with a stranger … and she wants him out by any means necessary.

Charlie Rowe (as Nate Gibson): “There she is. Hey, Gigi.”

“Gigi & Nate” is an unlikely story of friendship.

Charlie Rowe’s life takes an unexpected turn when an accident leaves him a quadriplegic. He’s struggling to move on, but his bond with his service animal gives him hope.

Rhys Coiro (as Coco): “Freddy, what’s the plan, man?”

Colson Baker (as Freddy): “I got the money. I gotta think, man.”

Colson Baker (as Freddy): “Dad?”

Kevin Bacon (as Fred Sr.): “You’re in trouble.”

Colson Baker (as Freddy): “I’ve been shot.”

Machine Gun Kelly stars in “One Way.” He’s a crook on the run — with a bag full of stolen cash and cocaine — and the drug lord he ripped off is hot on his trail.

Kevin Dillon (as Justin Rosa): “Do you know what a wire room is? It’s a lawful interception of conversations of subjects under criminal investigation.”

It’s a race against the clock in “Wire Room.” Kevin Dillon and Bruce Willis are federal agents in charge of surveilling the world’s top criminals.

But when their prime target is threatened, it’s time for Bruce to do what he does best: break the rules! Yippee-ki-yay, mother fudger!

Bruce Willis (as Shane Mueller): “What’s it feel like?”

Kevin Dillon (as Justin Rosa): “What does what feel like?”

Bruce Willis (as Shane Mueller): “Knowing everyone wants to kill you.”

