Movies are the glue that keeps us together, and this weekend, you can feed the movie buff in you with a wild variety to feed even the pickiest viewer. So if you’re in the mood for some action, a thriller, mystery or romance, buckle up. It’s time to check out this week’s Showtime.

Idris Elba (as Dr. Nate Samuels): “Thank you so much for having us. This is my chance to reconnect with the girls.”

In “Beast,” a family’s African safari leads to a cat-astrophe.

Idris Elba is protecting himself and his daughters from one of the jungle’s greatest predators: a lion with a grudge.

Kristine Froseth (as Sarah Jo): “But I’ve had my heart broken. You see, I’m not someone who is destined to find love, so when it appears in my path, I have to take it.”

Kristine Froseth is a woman on the edge of self-discovery in “Sharp Stick.”

Her methods are questionable, like starting an affair with her married boss, but hey, that’s what your 20s are for, right? To figure it out.

Isabelle Fuhrman (as Esther): “It’s lovely to be back. I missed my family very much.”

“Orphan: First Kill” is the prequel to “Orphan.”

The movie takes fans back to meet Esther, the adult who impersonated a missing child and then went on a killing spree.

Lili Reinhart (as): “Have you ever wondered ‘what if?’ What if I moved to that city, gone to another school or considered hooking up with that one friend?”

Danny Ramirez (as Gabe): “What could possibly change?”

Lili Reinhart considers all the possibilities in Netflix’s “Look Both Ways.”

In a classic tale of “what ifs,” she gets caught up thinking about the ways her life could go if she had made a different choice.

James Clayton (as The Thief): “Who are you?”

Lina Lecompte (as Mia): “We need to go before my husband catches up.”

James Clayton (as The Thief): “Temple’s your husband? As in the guy that I just ripped off?”

In “Bullet Proof,” Mia wants to leave her husband, but that’s easier said than done.

She’ll have to outrun the mob … and she’s married to the boss. She’s going to need all the help she can get.

Ego Nwodim (as Emily): “I have a feeling. You’re going to fall in love.”

Alison Brie (as Amber): “I was kind of thinking that, too!”

Falling in love is easy in a city like Florence, Italy.

Alison Brie is on the work trip of a lifetime, but in “Spin Me Round,” she might get more than she bargained for when she falls for her boss.

Tricia Helfer (as Sofia): “You seem so open-minded.”

Alison Brie (as Amber): “Why does everyone keep telling me that?”

