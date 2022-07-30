It’s the perfect weather to go to the movies. Pick me up at 8 and have the AC cranked. There’s really something for everybody. Whether you’re in the mood for a story about an unlikely hero, or think vengeance is a good idea, there is a lot to watch this weekend.

John Krasinski (as Superman, voice): “My dog is the best, but he’s not the greatest with other animals.”

The Justice League is in danger, and only one group can save them.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart lend their voices to “DC League of Super Pets.” They’ll have to save their super-humans before it’s too late.

Boyd Holbrook (as Ty Shaw): “Abilene just didn’t die she was murdered.”

B.J. Novak (as Ben Manalowitz): “What?”

Boyd Holbrook (as Ty Shaw): “And the two of us are going to avenge her death.”

B.J. Novak is in over his head in “Vengeance.” He’ll have to piece together a murder he’s not even sure happened in the underbelly of Texas.

Character in “Thirteen Lives”: “Guess where we’re going?”

Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives” is the true story of a risky rescue. The film focuses on the rush to save a football team and their coach who have been trapped in a cave in Thailand for 18 days.

Character in “Paradise Highway”: “Come downstairs. You won’t believe what we found. A kid had been in this cage.”

In “Paradise Highway,” a truck driver is in an impossible situation.

Juliette Binoche has to choose between saving her brother or trafficking a little girl, and Morgan Freeman is there to make sure no one gets hurt.

Neil Patrick Harris (as Michael): “After 17 years, my boyfriend told me he was leaving me.”

There is life after love, and Neil Patrick Harris is figuring that out in the Netflix series “Uncoupled.”

After over a decade of being in a relationship, he has to learn how to be single again.

Neil Patrick Harris (as Michael): “Wait, are you offering me a pity three-way? Good luck and, um, thanks, I guess?”

