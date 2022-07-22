One couple takes a chance on love. Another takes on alien invaders. You’ve got a couple of dynamite movies coming your way this weekend. Here’s a taste of both of them, in this week’s Showtime.

Keke Palmer (as Emerald Haywood): “Bo, what’d you see?”

Daniel Kaluuya (as OJ Haywood): “Something above the clouds, that’s big.”

Keke Palmer (as Emerald Haywood): “How big?”

Daniel Kaluuya (as OJ Haywood): “Big.”

Director Jordan Peele is about to scare the heck out of us again.

His latest fright film, “Nope,” is the story of a brother and sister trying to capture video of a spaceship hovering over their farm. It’s not as easy as it sounds.

Keke Palmer: “I just felt like the scale of this film, both story-wise and visually, was just, I mean, unbelievable.”

Daniel Kaluuya: “Everything about it was bigger, but we still care about the intimate characters and the relationships within them.”

Eva Reign (as Kelsa): “I hate it when people say I’m brave. ‘You’re transitioning so young, I just want to tell you how brave you are.'”

Abubakr Ali (as Khal): “It’s not that brave if you’re just being who you are.”

Senior year in high school takes a very interesting turn in “Anything’s Possible,” when a trans girl falls for a really cute guy. The teen rom-com shines a brand new light on first love.

Eva Reign: “Working on this film was kind of a chance for me to be the hero that I was searching for growing up.”

Eva Reign (as Kelsa): “For the first time in my life, I’m actually excited about what’s to come. I truly feel anything’s possible.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox