If you want a suggestion of what to do this weekend, we recommend sleeping … but also catching a movie. There are a ton of new flicks out.

We’re sure there’s one you will absolutely love. You’ve got a down-on-his-luck dog, a fashionista and a movie full of action and really hawt guys.

Regé-Jean Page (as Denny Carmichael): “Lloyd, I got an urgent search and destroy.”

Chris Evans (as Lloyd Hansen): “That could be fun. The man’s got some street cred.”

For most people, getting chased by Chris Evans would be a good thing. Not Ryan Gosling.

The two star in “The Gray Man.” Gosling’s a CIA agent who uncovered dangerous deets about the agency. Evans is a former operative who wants to kill him.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (as Kya Clark): “In spite of everything trying to stomp it out. Life persists.”

It’s a whodunnit in “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones is a town outsider in North Carolina. Her ex is found dead, and she’s accused of doing the deed.

John Cho (as Max Park): “Let’s go somewhere. We’ve never taken a real road trip together.”

Mia Isaac (as Wally Park): “No way. It’s the rest of summer.”

John Cho (as Max Park): “We’re going.”

A car ride turns into father-daughter bonding in “Don’t Make Me Go.”

John Cho is a single dad with a terminal disease. He and his moody teenage daughter drive cross country hoping to find the ex who left them years ago. “The dad uses the time to teach her some life lessons.

Kylie Kuioka (as Emiko, voice): “Hank, you have to do something.”

Michael Cera (as Hank, voice): “You’re under arrest.” (Hank is smacked) “Aaahhhh!”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Jimbo, voice): “You want to be a samurai. Fun, isn’t it?”

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is an underdog story.

Hank is a beagle who’s picked to defend a city full of cats from someone who wants to destroy their town. The pup has to become a samurai and team up with the felines to save the day.

It’s not smooth sailing, since cats and dogs don’t play well with each other.

Michael Cera (as Hank, voice): “Time to finish this.”

Michael Cera (as Hank, voice) and Ricky Gervais (as Ika Chu, voice): “Ahhhh!”

Samuel L. Jackson (as voice): “This might take a while.”

