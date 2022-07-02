Another weekend is upon us, and so is this week’s Showtime. This Fourth of July weekend, don’t go out. Stay in.

There are plenty of movies to pick from that are sure to please even the most classic of tastes. Trust us, your dog will thank you.

Steve Carell (as Gru, voice): “There are a lot of other villains in the world, but I am going to be a supervillain.”

Little felonius Gru is finally getting his origin story. In “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” we meet a very career oriented 12-year-old, voiced by Steve Carell, with big dreams of being super bad … but he can’t do it alone.

Steve thinks it’s a simple story of friendship.

Steve Carell: “He meets these little yellow tater-tot people. I don’t think every movie starts that way, but I think it’s pretty conventional.”

Voice: “Stay seated.”

Kevin Dillon (as Orlando Friar: “What the hell is this?”

Voice: “You will die today unless you do unless you do exactly as you’re told.”

Time is not on Kevin Dillon’s side in Hulu’s “Hot Seat.” He’s an ex-hacker who’s been hacked and forced to do someone else’s bidding.

Mel Gibson is also there to solve the mystery as it unravels before it’s too late.

Jessica Chastain (as Jo Henninger): “Face it, David. We’re lost.”

Ralph Fiennes (as David Henninger): “That’s the turn.”

Jessica Chastain (as Jo Henninger): “No, it’s not.”

Ralph Fiennes (as David Henninger): “This is the turn.”

Jessica Chastain (as Jo Henninger): “No David.”

Ralph Fiennes (as David Henninger): “Don’t be so bloody stupid.”

Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes are marked by tragedy in “The Forgiven.”

The film explores a random accident that rocks a local Muslim community and a bored married couple in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

Narrator: “Once upon a time, in a magical castle, The King’s daughter was locked away in a tower.”

Life is rough when you’re royal, and in “The Princess,” the fate of the kingdom rests squarely on Joey King’s shoulder.

It’s a race against time to save her father’s throne from her mad suitor, played by Dominic Cooper.

Zawe Ashton (as Julia Thistlewaite): “There is a gentleman, Mr. Malcolm. He humiliated me. I then found out he had a list.”

Revenge is a dish better served cold in “Mr. Malcolm’s List.”

Freida Pinto flips the script on her would-be suitor, played by Sope Dirisu, who has a list of impossible standards for his future bride.

Make no mistake: this movie is all about romance. The stars of the film gave us the scoop on some of the grand romantic gestures they’ve had in their own lives.

Sope Dirisu: “My partner planned a certain trip around Paris that was just perfect. It was exactly the way I wanted to experience the city.”

Doña Croll (as Lady Kilbourne): “Your list is a shield. You do not want to give your heart to a woman unworthy.”

