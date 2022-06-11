This weekend get ready for a prehistoric invasion. That’s ’cause dinosaurs are headed to the big screen. The sixth movie in the “Jurassic Park” franchise is just one of the movies out today … and we hear it’s dino-mite! Time to check out this week’s Showtime.

Isabella Sermon (as Maisie Lockwood): “Blue had a baby. That’s impossible.”

Chris Pratt (as Owen Grady): “Hey, girl.”

Isabella Sermon (as Maisie Lockwood): “You look just like your mother.”

Dinosaurs are roaring into theaters. Dino veterans Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum are back in “Jurassic World Dominion.”

This time, the dinosaurs and the humans are sharing the world, and it’s not really working out.

Emily Skeggs (as Patty): “Do you think I’m weird.”

Kyle Gallner (as Simon): “You are a total punk rocker.”

You can’t help who you love in “Dinner in America.”

Kyle Gallner and Lea Thompson star in this flick about a musician and a crazy fan. A punk rocker on the run from the police falls for a fan obsessed with his band. The two go on a wild trip throughout the Midwest together.

Anna Harr (as Tina): “That’s Scary Mary’s house.”

Brooklyn Anne Miller (as Nancy): Who’s Scary Mary?”

Anna Harr (as Tina): “That’s the town’s oldest secret: an old witch that never leaves her house.”

Three kids get more than they bargained for in “Tales from the Other Side.”

Their Halloween adventure turns into the scare of a lifetime. There are no treats, just tricks, when they hear some of the spookiest stories ever told.

